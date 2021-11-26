CHEYENNE – Coming off a much-needed win against Chadron State on Monday, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team will have a chance to test the waters against quality competition this weekend.
The Cowgirls will compete in the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic starting at 1 p.m. today in Denver against Tulane. It’s the first of two matchups, with the second game against the University of Denver at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s going to be a really good test, not only just the physicality of the game, but mentally in how to grow and be competitive,” Cowgirls junior McKinley Bradshaw said. “Coach has talked about how we’ve been outcompeted the last couple games … the next two games will be a great challenge to see where we’re at.”
UW (2-2) got some needed minutes and production from its young players during Monday’s 71-48 win. Freshman Allyson Fertig was among those and netted 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Fertig and the other freshmen – Tess Barnes and Emily Mellema – are still getting accustomed to playing at the college level, but the minutes provided some confidence, Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said.
“I hope it helps them because we have to rely on those players. They’ve played longer right now – given the summer – than what their whole year was last year (in high school),” Mattinson said. “They’re trying to figure out how to show up every day and bring that intensity level every day in practice. … that’s the next step in the growing process.”
Tulane averages 51 rebounds per game, outrebounding its opponents by more than 12. It’s been a team effort for the Cowgirls this year in that phase on the court, who grab 40.5 rebounds per contest. With Grace Ellis starting at the five-position at 6-foot, UW doesn’t boast the tallest starting lineup.
Against Kansas City last week, the Cowgirls were only outrebounded 35-31, but the athleticism from the Roos was the biggest factor in that category.
“(Team rebounding) has been a super big emphasis because we’re all small,” Bradshaw said. “Even when Allyson is in there, that gives us help, but we’re not always the most athletic team so its just boxing out … and giving the team one more possession.”
Rebounding and transition basketball go hand in hand and Tulane finds a lot of its offensive success by getting out in transition. Both their ability to rebound and athleticism play roles in that success and allows the Green Wave to put up 73.4 points per game.
For the Cowgirls, their defensive transition has struggled at times through their first four games.
“Right now, what we’ve been working a ton on is cleaning up our defensive transition,” Mattinson said. “Against Tulane and obviously against Denver this weekend, we’ve got to get back and get established (on defense).”
Tulane (4-1) has beaten two power-five schools in Texas Christian and Alabama, and came up short against LSU on Tuesday. Denver (1-3) is another opponent with a potent offense that will offer an early-season challenge for the Cowgirls.
Although he admitted he’s not necessarily excited to see how his team matches up with these opponents, Mattinson is somewhat anxious to gauge how his team adapts.
“We’re just trying to get better every day,” the coach said. “I want us to win, but I want to see us improve. … We still might lose – we might lose by three points, 15 points, 20 points, but did we get better? Because if we (get better where we want to get better) now, in conference it will pay off.”