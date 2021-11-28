CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team had no issues building and maintaining its lead Saturday.
In the final game of the Denver Classic, the Cowgirls pulled ahead of the University of Denver early and held a steady cushion for a 81-51 victory. UW went 1-1 over the weekend after falling to Tulane 73-67 on Friday.
“I was really pleased with the way they played today. Our defensive effort sparked our offensive effort,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson told KFBC Radio. “We got out, we got after it, we took them out of they wanted to do. We got some good looks, we ran some good offense and the shots went down.
“I thought this weekend we shot the ball well. Our offense was sharp and we played our best basketball, especially going back-to-back (games).”
UW forced turnovers and missed shots early in the contest, which created opportunities for easy baskets. The Cowgirls shot 11-of-15 from the field in the first period and only one of those shots was a 3-pointer. A pair of free throws from sophomore Grace Ellis capped an 11-2 run through the first 3 minutes, 20 seconds of the game and the Cowgirls outscored the Pioneers 17-9 the rest of the quarter.
Denver entered the second quarter with a zone defense, but McKinley Bradshaw made it pay with a 3-pointer on UW’s first possession of the period, which was also her 10th point of the game. The Pioneers responded by going on an 8-0 run midway through the quarter and cut their deficit to 36-23, but five points from freshman Emily Mellema helped the Cowgirls go into the break with a 43-23 lead.
The efficient offense continued in the third quarter as UW broke down a Denver full-court press leading to more opportune looks. The Cowgirls shot 53.3% from the field in the third frame and only shot two 3-pointers. They outscored the Pioneers 26-10 in the quarter.
Offensively, the Cowgirls clicked for the second consecutive contest. It was refreshing for a team that has struggled on that side of the ball early this season. UW shot 21-22 from the free-throw line and 46% from the field.
“It’s a huge lift,” Mattinson said. “It’s like we talk about in the other games – we go down and defend, then we miss a good shot and pretty soon that team’s confidence is getting up … (Saturday) we were defending and we were hitting shots and you could see the confidence build in our players.”
Bradshaw and freshman Allyson Fertig paced the Cowgirls with 16 points apiece. Fertig added six rebounds and Bradshaw pulled down five. Senior Alba Sanchez Ramos has six points and six assists and Ellis added 11 points while senior Quinn Weidemann netted 11.
It was Bradshaw’s fifth consecutive game scoring 16 or more points. She currently leads the Cowgirls with 16.3 points per contest.
“She’s scoring at a high clip and efficiently,” Mattinson said. “She’s scoring in a variety of ways from the 3 to a pull up to at the rim. But where I’m really, really impressed within these two days, she’s been tremendous defensively.”
UW (3-3) will travel to Spokane, Washington, to face Gonzaga on Dec. 3 for its third straight road game.
WYOMING 81, DENVER 51
Wyoming.….........................…. 28 15 26 12 – 81
Denver…............................…… 11 12 10 18 – 51
Wyoming: Bradshaw 6-12 2-3 16, Weidemann 6-10 0-0 13, Ellis 3-5 5-5 11, Olson 2-5 0-0 4, Sanchez Ramos 1-7 0-0 2, Fertig 5-7 6-6 16, Mellema 2-4 4-4 9, Salazar 2-3 2-2 6, Ustowska 1-3 2-2 4, Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Bull 0-1 1-1 0. Totals: 28-61 21-22 81
Denver: Boyd 7-12 1-2 17, Ezeudu 5-11 5-7 16, Jackson 2-5 1-2 7, Sanders 1-5 0-0 2, Santos 0-6 0-0 0, Wilson 0-4 3-3 3, Wyatt 0-4 2-4 2, Minett 1-2 0-0 2, Forney 1-2 0-0 2, Counsel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-52 12-18 51
3-pointers: UW 4-17 (Bradshaw 2-5, Weidemann 1-3, Mellema 1-3, Sanchez Ramos 0-1, Hudson 0-1, Ustowska 0-2, Barnes 0-2); DU 5-24 (Boyd 2-2, Jackson 2-4, Ezeudu 1-5, Forney 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Wyatt 0-3, Sanders 0-3, Santos 0-4). Rebounds: UW 39 (Olson 6, Sanchez Ramos 6, Fertig 6); DU 31 (Jackson 8). Assists: UW 16 (Sanchez Ramos 6, Olson 4); DU 6 (Boyd 2, Sanders 2). Turnovers: UW 10 (Ellis 2, Ustowska 2); DU 16 (Wyatt 4). Blocks: UW 2 (Barnes 1, Bull 1); DU 8 (Ezeudu 2, Minett 2). Steals: UW 10 (Olson 4); DU 3 (Three with 1). Team fouls: UW 16; DU 17. Fouled out: DU (Minett)
Attendance: 379.