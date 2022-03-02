CHEYENNE – Winners of six of its last seven, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team will have a chance to avenge the only loss during that span in its final regular-season game today.
Hosting rival Colorado State on Senior Night, the Cowgirls are looking to build on their two-game winning streak and their drubbing of San Diego State on Saturday – a game which UW head coach Gerald Mattinson referred to as one of the best defensive performances of the season.
“When I rewatched Saturday’s game, I’ll have to be honest with everybody, we were as tuned in defensively against San Diego State with some of the things they did as you could be,” Mattinson said on the Gerald Mattinson Show Monday. “I don’t think anybody could have defended them better with the things we were trying to do and the things we were able to do … we just have to keep it rolling offensively a little bit.”
Part of what the Cowgirls have been able to accomplish recently comes from their ability to put points on the board. With their always stout defense keeping the game within reach, it’s just been the offensive lapses that have been the reason for most losses.
Junior McKinley Bradshaw has averaged nearly 23 points in the past four games, including two games of 30 and 33, helping keep UW afloat offensively. Added to that production has been the play of the three seniors who will be honored tonight – Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann.
Seven weeks ago, the Cowgirls dropped road games at Utah State and Boise State, putting them below .500 for the only time this season. They’ve won eight of 10 games since then, with the senior leadership playing a key role in the progress.
“After the Boise and Utah State trip, we got together as a team and said, 'This is what needs to be done in practice and in games,' and I think we kind of mentally turned it around and have been more focused,” Weidemann said on the Gerald Mattinson Show. "And Alba, Tommi and I have stepped up, and I think that’s also been a huge factor.”
Added Mattinson, “They are the program right now. They’ve been here for four years and have been kind of the backbone of what we do every day,” Mattinson said.
UW is currently sitting in third place in the Mountain West and would remain in third with a win today, giving itself a first-round bye at next week’s Mountain West tournament.
But, with the outcomes the league has seen this season, there isn’t a game that can be overlooked.
“It’s anyone’s tournament to take in the MW when you look at who has beaten who and who has lost to who, and that goes for us, as well,” Olson said. “So, just playing one game at a time when it comes to the tournament and finishing the regular season strong is our key.”
The Cowgirls (14-11 overall, 10-6 MW) are 9-2 at home this season and are on a three-game home swing to close out the season. It has been and will remain a key part of UW’s ability to enter the MW tournament with some momentum and a chance to repeat as conference champs.
“Being at home for these three is going to be huge,” Mattinson said last week. “It’s going to be really, really nice to be able to be at home for 10 days. It’s really a great way for us to be able to end.”
Bradshaw, Fertig sweep weekly MW awards
For the second time this season, the Cowgirls swept the MW weekly honors, with Bradshaw being tabbed the player of the week and Allyson Fertig named freshman of the week. It’s the second time this season the duo has swept the awards, the first being Nov. 29. This is Bradshaw's second player of the week honor and the fifth time Fertig has been named freshman of the week.
Last week, Bradshaw averaged 26.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 54% (20-37), and was 9 of 19 (47.4%) from 3-point range. The Lyman product is averaging 15.6 points, which ranks third in the conference, and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Fertig averaged 7.5 points, 12 boards and three blocks in UW’s two wins last week. The Glendo product is averaging 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per outing, which ranks fifth in the league.