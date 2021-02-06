CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women's basketball team lost a heartbreaker Saturday afternoon against Colorado State as the Cowgirls’ second-half comeback came up just short, losing 68-65 in the waning seconds.
The Cowgirls led 64-60 with 2 minutes, 51 seconds to play, but scored just one point the rest of the contest and turned the ball over three times late down the stretch as Colorado State (14-2 overall, 10-2 MW) held on for the victory.
Dagny Davidsdottir got the Cowgirls (8-9, 6-8) off to a quick start, hitting three of her first four shots in the opening 5 minutes and scoring six points, but unfortunately picked up two quick fouls during that stretch, and was forced to head to the bench. Quinn Weidemann scored five consecutive for the Cowgirls, breaking a 12-12 tie, and started a 7-0 run for UW, forcing a CSU timeout with 46 seconds to play in the opening quarter. The Cowgirls played a solid first 10 minutes and led 19-12 after one.
The Rams responded to open the second, going on a 9-0 run to take a 21-19 lead before a Tommi Olson layup ended the CSU run. The Rams’ offensive onslaught continued in the quarter, however, as they outscored the Cowgirls 22-10 in the second, shooting 10-of-16 in the frame and took a 34-29 lead into halftime.
Both teams got it going offensively to start the second half as the two squads traded hoops. A Weidemann 3-pointer with 7:24 to go in the quarter knotted things up at 38-38, but CSU then scored the next six points, to go up 44-38. A pair of Ola Ustowska 3-pointers got the Cowgirls to within two, 48-46 with 23 seconds to play, but CSU ended the third with a layup and led 50-46 after three.
Weidemann gave UW its first lead of the second half at 58-56 on a finish at the rim with 4:39 remaining. After CSU responded with a layup of its own, Ustowska’s third 3-pointer of the second half put the Cowgirls back ahead 61-58 with just over four minutes to play. After the Rams hit a pair at the line, Alba Sanchez Ramos got an old-fashioned 3-point play to put Wyoming up 64-60 with 2:51 to go. The Rams would respond quickly with a 3-pointer the next time down the floor to cut the Cowgirls' lead to 64-63.
McKenna Hofschild gave CSU the 65-64 lead with 1:08 to play. After a UW turnover on its next possession, the Cowgirls would get a defensive stop and called a timeout with 10 seconds left in the game, still trailing by one. The Cowgirls would again turn the ball over after the timeout and were forced to send CSU to the free-throw line after a pair of quick fouls.
The Rams knocked down just 1-of-2 at the line, but UW’s attempt to tie was just off by Weidemann, and then the Cowgirls sent the Rams to the line again, where they hit both free throws to seal the game.
“We were unable to finish; they were able to execute the last three minutes,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson in a news release. “Give them credit, we had some opportunities, but didn’t get it to go today. We played well enough to win and had some chances, but we’ve got to make some better decisions down the stretch.
"That’s why CSU is in first place, they executed and they forced us to make some mistakes late.”
Weidemann paced the Cowgirls with 14 points. McKinley Bradshaw and Ustowska were scored 12 and nine off the bench.
Davidsdottir and Sanchez Ramos each chipped in with eight points apiece. Sanchez Ramos tied a career-high with a game-best 12 rebounds.
Wyoming shot at a 48%, while CSU shot at a 42% mark.
Next up, the Cowgirls return home to close out the regular season with four consecutive home contests. UW welcomes Utah State to Laramie for two games starting next Thursday.
COLORADO ST. 68, WYOMING 65
Wyoming…........ 19 10 17 19 – 65
Colorado State...… 12 22 16 18 – 68
Wyoming: Johnson 2-3 2-2 6, Davidsdottir 3-5 2-2 8, Sanchez Ramos 3-7 2-4 8, Quinn Weidemann 5-10 2-3 14, Olson 2-6 0-2 4, Bradshaw 4-6 2-2 12, Savic 2-4 0-0 4, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Ustowska 3-8 0-0 9. Totals: 24-50 10-15 65
Colorado State: Murphy 8-13 1-1 17, Williams 1-6 1-2 3, Hofschild 6-12 9-10 22, Boni 0-2 0-0 0, Devos 5-17 2-2 12, Farkas 0-1 0-0 90, Bonnarens 5-9 1-1 12, Alper 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-62 14-16 68
3-pointers: UW 7-19 (Ustowska 3-8, Bradshaw 2-3, Weidemann 2-4, Johnson 0-1, Sanchez Ramos 0-1, Olson 0-1, Ellis 0-1); CSU 2-6 (Hofschild 1-1, Bonnarens 1-2, Devos 0-1, Williams 0-2). Rebounds: UW 31 (Sanchez Ramos 12); CSU 35 (Murphy 10). Assists: UW 13 (Johnson 4, Olson 4); CSU 2 (Williams, Boni). Turnovers: UW 12 (Olson 4); CSU 6 (Murphy 3). Blocks: UW 6 (Davidsdottir 2); CSU 2 (Murphy, Devos). Steals: UW 4 (Four with 1); CSU 8 (Williams 4). Total fouls: UW 16; CSU 13