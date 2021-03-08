CHEYENNE – Hot starts to start each half helped the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team to a 69-41 victory over Utah State in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament Sunday evening in Las Vegas.
The Cowgirls outscored Utah State 19-6 in the first quarter, and 28-16 in the third. They shot 51.8% from the floor (29 for 56) for the game, while holding the Aggies to 21.7% (13 for 60).
UW has eliminated Utah State from the MW tournament each of the past three seasons. It faces second-seeded UNLV in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. today.
“I’m proud of the effort we put out,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “They responded from the tip and I’m so proud of the way we defended. I was happy with us on the offensive end as well tonight.
“We had a game plan and a place we wanted to attack tonight and they executed it. We’ve played hard all year, the girls have competed all the way to the end in every game this season.”
Cowgirls senior forward Dagny Davidsdottir made 8 of 10 shots to finish with a game-best 17 points. Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw came off the bench to add 16 points. Senior Jaye Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds, while junior Tommi Olson added seven assists and four steals without a turnover.
WYOMING 69, UTAH STATE 41
Utah State…… 6 11 16 8 – 41
Wyoming…… 19 13 28 9 – 69
Utah State: Chatman 1-8 0-0 2, Franson 1-5 2-2 4, Brantley 1-6 3-3 5, Harris 1-9 2-2 4, Latone 2-5 0-0 4, Mendazona 1-3 2-2 4, Kamakawiwo’ole 2-7 1-2 5, Emrich 0-2 0-0 0, Pruitt 1-5 1-2 3, Falslev 3-10 2-2 10. Totals: 13-60 13-15 41.
Wyoming: Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Davidsdottir 8-10 1-3 17, Sanchez Ramos 6-9 0-0 13, Weidemann 4-8 2-2 12, Olson 1-4 0-0 2, Bradshaw 6-11 3-6 16, Ustowska 1-5 0-0 3, Ellis 0-3 0-0 0, Savic 2-2 0-0 4, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Bull 0-0 0-0 0, Salazar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-56 6-11 69.
3-pointers: USU 2-16 (Chatman 0-1, Franson 0-2, Harris 0-4, Mendazona 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Falslev 2-7); UW 5-20 (Davidsdottir 0-1, Sanchez Ramos 1-2, Weidemann 2-5, Olson 0-2, Bradshaw 1-4, Ustowska 1-4, Ellis 0-1, Hudson 0-1). Rebounds: USU 33 (Harris 7); UW 44 (Johnson 10). Assists: USU 7 (Brantley 2, Harris 2); UW 23 (Olson 7). Turnovers: USU 15 (Latone 3); UW 17 (Sanchez Ramos 4). Steals: USU 8 (Chatman 2, Brantley 2); UW 10 (Olson 4). Blocks: USU 2 (Franson, Kamakawiwo’ole); UW 6 (Johnson 2, Salazar 2). Total fouls: USU 8; UW 12.