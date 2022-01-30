LARAMIE – Shooting 7% from the 3-point line and 61% from the charity stripe, it could have been stretch for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team to come away with a win Saturday afternoon.
But the Cowgirls’ defense and efficiency in the paint allowed them to do just that. UW held Nevada to an eight-point fourth quarter and outscored them 42-18 in the paint during a 62-53 win at the Arena-Auditorium.
“We played really well defensively the entire game. I think we only had a stretch between the second quarter and third quarter where we got a little tired and forgot what we were doing,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “I just like that we were aggressive and that’s what we talked about – is trying to get a little more aggressive defensively.”
After grabbing a 5-4 lead early in the first period, Nevada didn’t give up that advantage until there was just under a minute left in the frame when Paula Salazar finished in the paint for a 15-14 Cowgirls lead. It was part of an 8-0 run UW closed out the first period with and Emily Mellema capped the run by getting a shot to fall at the buzzer for the five-point UW advantage. Freshman Allyson Fertig had five points through that span.
“That run was really important because sometimes we start off pretty slow and by getting that run it lets us – not to relax a little bit – but gives us more confidence and allows us not to be worried with the game being so close,” Fertig said. “I just knew I needed to assert my dominance in the paint, especially when they had their smaller lineup in.”
The Wolf Pack were switching between a zone defense and man-to-man defense throughout the first quarter, but it didn’t alter the Cowgirls too much, as they were finding some success inside regardless. UW finished the first quarter shooting 9 for 17 from the field but 0 for 5 from beyond the arc.
The Cowgirls (8-9 overall, 4-4 Mountain West) didn’t let its lead get less than five points until there was 3:55 left in the first half when Nia Alexander converted a 3-point play. It was the first foul UW committed in the game. Fertig helped extend the Cowgirls lead by scoring five consecutive points with the help of offensive rebounds, putting UW ahead 34-26, which was its largest of the game to that point. The Cowgirls outrebounded Nevada 23-10 in the first half.
“It’s very important to have that inside game, not just to score but to get offensive rebounds and just to have that taller presence,” Fertig said. “We had a really big inside presence … it was a good game for us in the paint.”
While maintaining its two-possession lead for most of the third period, the Cowgirls had a couple of breakdowns defensively that allowed Nevada to pull within in one point three different times through the final 2:28 of the quarter, but UW didn’t surrender its lead and started to find some quality looks by running through its offense late in the third quarter and into the fourth.
“Early in the game, I think we let their pressure bother us a little bit,” Mattinson said. “But as the game went on, we got a little bit better at (running our offense) and changed some cuts and did some of the other things that we like to do.”
Nevada’s Da’Ja Hamilton knocked down a pair of free throws early in the fourth quarter to knot the score 49-49. It was the first tie since11-11 at the 2:50 mark in the first. However, the Wolf Pack (13-6, 5-2) couldn’t pull ahead as UW forced tough shots and did enough offensively down the stretch.
Fertig finished with career-high 24 points and 11 rebounds – including eight offensive – and Bradshaw added 18 points and nine boards. The Cowgirls continued to get quality minutes from their role players on both ends of the court, which provided much needed sparks throughout the game.
“I like our rotation, I like what we’re doing,” Mattinson said. “We just have to see how far it’ll take us right now.”
The Cowgirls travel to Air Force on Wednesday.
WYOMING 62, NEVADA 53
Nevada………. 14 15 16 8 – 53
Wyoming……. 19 15 12 16 – 62
Nevada: Hamilton 5-14 2-2 12, K. Jimenez 2-4 0-0 5, West 2-2 0-0 5, Givens 2-3 0-1 4, A. Jimenez 5-11 1-1 11, Roden 3-17 0-0 7, Lathrop 1-2 1-1 3, Holt 1-3 1-2 3. Totals: 22-60 5-7 53
Wyoming: Fertig 11-17 2-2 24, Bradshaw 6-10 5-8 18, Sanchez Ramos 1-5 3-4 5, Weidemann 1-6 0-2 2, Olson 0-4 0-0 0, Salazar 3-5 0-0 6, Mellema 2-4 0-0 4, Ellis 1-3 1-2 3. Totals: 25-54 11-18 62
3-pointers: UNR 4-18 (West 1-1, A. Jimenez 1-2, K. Jimenez 1-3, Roden 1-4, Givens 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Holt 0-1, Hamilton 0-5); UW 1-13 (Bradshaw 1-2, Salazar 0-1, Mellema 0-1, Ellis 0-1, Sanchez Ramos 0-2, Olson 0-2, Weidemann 0-4). Rebounds: UNR 27 (Roden 7); UW 44 (Fertig 11, Bradshaw 9). Assists: UNR 11 (K. Jimenez 4); UW 11 (Weidemann 4). Turnovers: UNR 11 (Hamilton 3); UW 15 (Bradshaw 4). Blocks: UNR 5 (Roden 2, Lathrop 2); UW 2 (Fertig 2). Steals: UNR 10 (Hamilton 3, Roden 3); UW 4 (Bradshaw 2, Olson 2). Team fouls: UNR 16; UW 6. Fouled out: none
Attendance: 2,195.