CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team rode a huge defensive performance in the fourth quarter to victory at Boise State on Saturday.
The Cowgirls held the Broncos to just nine points in the final quarter for 69-62 win and snap their five-game losing streak at Extramile Arena in Boise, Idaho.
The Cowgirls started the game off relatively slow, converting just one of their first five shooting attempts. After falling behind 7-2 early in the opening frame, UW rattled off a 7-0 run to take the lead. The Cowgirls went on to outscore the Broncos 11-9 over the final 5 minutes, 30 seconds of the quarter to take a 20-16 lead. Freshman guard Malene Pedersen helped ignite a strong first half by posting 10 of the team’s first quarter points.
After surrendering the first four points of the second quarter, UW went on an 11-0 run to take a 31-20 lead. Following a Pedersen hook shot that put UW up by 11 again midway through the quarter, the Cowgirls went cold from the field. During the final five minutes, UW was outscored 11-5, but still managed to carry a 38-33 lead into the break.
Boise State came out of halftime and played its best quarter of the contest. The Broncos managed to keep the Cowgirls’ offense from extending the lead, and had their best shooting percentage quarter of the game (46.7%).
With 4:26 left in the third quarter, UW held onto a 45-40 lead. However, during the remainder of the frame, the Cowgirls were outscored 13-5 that gave Boise State a three-point lead heading into the final quarter.
The Broncos built a four-point lead after a hook shot from Abby Muse with 7:35 left in the game. But from that point on, it was all Cowgirls.
UW closed out the game by outscoring the Broncos 14-3. More importantly, it did not allow Boise State to score again from the field. All three of the final points for Boise State came from the free-throw line.
In the absence of senior guard Quinn Weidemann, who suffered a head injury in UW’s last game against Utah State, the Cowgirls needed other players to step up and fill in for Weidemann’s scoring. They got that when four players finished in double digits.
Pedersen, after her 10-point first quarter, finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field to go with four rebounds. Grace Ellis chipped in a double-digit performance by posting 11 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Allyson Fertig dominated the paint in the game, posting 13 points on 50% shooting, while grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.
Sophomore guard Emily Mellema provided a big spark from the bench, chipping in 10 points with most of her contributions in the second half. Her six second-half points were second only to Fertig (eight), and all of her buckets came at big moments to keep the game from getting away from UW.
The Cowgirls have a quick stop at home on Feb. 2 against San Jose State before playing Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado in the season’s first installment of the Border War.
WYOMING 69, BOISE STATE 62
Wyoming..... 20 18 12 19 — 69
Boise State...... 16 17 20 9 — 62
Wyoming: Ellis 4-8 2-2 11, Barnes 3-6 0-0 9, Pederesen 7-11 0-0 17, Olson 2-5 0-0 5, Fertig 6-12 1-4 13, Mellema 3-5 3-3 10, Moyers 0-1 0-0 0, Savic 2-4 0-0 4, Ustowska 0-2 0-2 0. Totals: 27-54 6-9 69.
Boise State: Hansen 3-10 0-0 9, Bayes 1-2 0-0 2, Naro 0-5 0-1 0, Lalotte 1-4 2-2 4, Muse 5-9 2-2 12, Thompson 4-10 3-6 12, Hueckman 1-3 1-1 4, Ostlie 0-4 4-4 4, Hull 1-4 3-4 5, Pasco 3-5 2-2 10. Totals: 19-56 17-22 62.
3-pointers: BSU 7-16 (Hansen 3-3, Naro 0-1, Thompson 1-4, Hueckman 1-1, Ostlie 0-3, Hull 0-2, Pasco 2-2), UW 9-17 (Ellis 1-3, Barnes 3-4, Pedersen 3-3, Olson 1-3, Mellema 1-1, Moyers 0-1, Ustowska 0-2). Rebounds: UW 48 (Fertig 9), BSU 28 (Thompson 6). Assists: UW 16 (Barnes 4, Olson 4), BSU 11 (Hansen 5). Turnovers: UW 18 (Barnes 5), BSU 9 (Lalotte 3). Blocks: BSU 5 (Hansen 1, Lalotte 1, Muse 1, Hull 1, Pasco 1), UW 4 (Ellis 1, Olson 1, Fertig 1, Savic 1). Steals: UW 5 (Ellis 1, Pedersen 1, Olson 1, Mellema 1, Savic 1), BSU 11 (Muse 2, Thompson 2). Team fouls: BSU 13, UW 18. Fouled out: None.
Attendance: 1,059.