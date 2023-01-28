CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team rode a huge defensive performance in the fourth quarter to victory at Boise State on Saturday.

The Cowgirls held the Broncos to just nine points in the final quarter for 69-62 win and snap their five-game losing streak at Extramile Arena in Boise, Idaho.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports.

