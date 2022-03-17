CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball season is still afloat.
The Cowgirls led Idaho State by as much as nine points early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s Women’s National Invitation Tournament first round matchup. The Bengals clawed back, however, and behind the shooting from Dora Goles, tied the contest late and eventually took the lead. Tommi Olson knocked down a pair of free throws with 31 seconds remaining in regulation to knot the score 65-65 and the game went into overtime after both teams had empty possessions.
Overtime played out the same way, with the Cowgirls holding an eight-point lead at one point, while the Bengals rallied to trim it to one. A pair of Quinn Weidemann free throws with 23 seconds remaining put UW’s lead at 76-73, which it held on to as Goles didn’t get a clean look off in an attempt to tie.
The second free throw gave Weidemann a career-high with 25 points and the Cowgirls bounced back from a 51-38 loss to Colorado State in the Mountain West tournament.
“A lot of us were like ‘We want to redeem ourselves from the Colorado State game’ and I think we did that,” Weidemann said. “At the end, we got some big shots, hit big free throws, and I think we just out-toughed them at the end of the game, and that’s what helped us win.”
The Cowgirls started the game shooting 0 for 5 from the field before Allyson Fertig got their first bucket to fall 2 minutes, 45 seconds into the contest. Just over a minute later, Alba Sanchez Ramos drained a 3-pointer, giving UW a 7-4 lead and its first of the contest before Weidemann stretched that advantage to 10-4 with a steal which led to a 3-point play.
At the 2:45 mark of the first period, the Bengals had committed six turnovers and had seven in the first quarter. UW took advantage, scoring 10 of its 14 first quarter points off those miscues.
Montana Oltrogge hit a pair of buckets to tie the game early in the second quarter for the Bengals before the remainder of the period featured four more ties and seven lead changes. Seven consecutive points from Weidemann gave UW a 22-16 lead, but the Bengals quickly trimmed their deficit.
Estefania Ors put the Bengals ahead 29-28 with 13 seconds left in the first half, but Sanchez Ramos answered with a layup on the other end, giving UW the 30-29 lead at the break.
Idaho State found easy buckets on the inside solely on cuts, screens, and some movement. Six of their 13 made field goals in the first half were assisted on.
“We had to make an adjustment because we didn’t see on film as many on-ball (screens) and as many on rub screens that they had set against us in the first half and even in the second half,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We thought we could chase over the stagger screens and the single-down screens, and we couldn’t. We nixed that at halftime.”
After an Oltrogge jumper gave the Bengals the lead to start the second half, Wyoming jumped back ahead and held its advantage for the remainder of the period, but struggled to get defensive stops while Goles helped keep the Bengals within striking distance. Emily Mellema drained back-to-back triples, giving UW a 50-43 lead with 1:30 to play in the third quarter. It was the Cowgirls’ largest lead of the game to that point.
Ors quickly cut into the Cowgirls’ lead to open the fourth period, and an Oltrogge 3-point play with 7:09 remaining put the Bengals behind 52-50. The attempted free throw was the first of the game for the Bengals and they didn’t take the lead until 1:26 left in regulation.
Idaho State’s physicality helped it get back into the game and stay alive at key points.
“We definitely knew they were going to be physical, but we handled it fine,” Weidemann said. “We hit free throws and we went up strong on shots. Our coaches did a good job of scouting that and knowing that was going to happen.”
Fertig added 14 points and 11 rebounds including eight offensive rebounds and Sanchez Ramos finished with 14 points. Goles paced the Bengals with 24.
The Cowgirls host Tulsa in the second round of the WNIT at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“You talk about getting a lead on a team like that, that’s why they have fifth and sixth year players – they don’t rattle,” Mattinson said. “They responded and to our credit, we responded. Heck of a game and we get to go again on Sunday.”
WYOMING 76, IDAHO STATE 73, OT
Idaho State….......... 10 19 14 22 8 – 73
Wyoming………….. 14 16 21 14 14 – 76
Idaho State: Goles 8-14 3-3 24, Bourne 4-8 4-4 13, Ors 4-8 1-1 10, Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Whitman 3-6 0-0 6, Oltrogge 5-14 1-2 12, Garnett 0-2 0-0 0, Bernard 0-0 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-59 9-10 73
Wyoming: Weidemann 8-12 8-8 25, Sanchez Ramos 5-10 3-5 14, Fertig 6-9 2-3 14, Olson 2-6 4-4 8, Bradshaw 1-10 0-0 2, Mellema 3-7 0-0 8, Ellis 1-1 2-2 4, Salazar 0-3 1-2 1. Totals: 26-58 20-24 76
3-pointers: ISU 8-20 (Goles 5-7, Bourne 1-2, Ors 1-3, Oltroggge 1-7, Garnett 0-1); UW 4-13 (Mellema 2-2, Sanchez Ramos 1-1, Weidemann 1-2, Olson 0-2, Bradshaw 0-5, Salazar 0-1). Rebounds: ISU 31 (Whitman 6); UW 34 (Fertig 11). Assists: ISU 15 (Ors 5); UW 9 (Four with 2). Turnovers: ISU 15 (Goles, 3, Ors 3); UW 14 (Bradshaw 4). Blocks: ISU 1 (Ors); UW 2 (Fertig, Sanchez Ramos). Steals: ISU 5 (Ors 3); UW 5 (Weidemann 3). Team fouls: ISU 22; UW 11. Fouled out: ISU 1 (Smith, Oltrogge)
Attendance: 1,647.