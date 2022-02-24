CHEYENNE – When the offense and defense both seemed to start clicking at the same time for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team, the offensive woes crept back up to bite the Cowgirls.
In a 56-45 loss to Colorado State a week ago today, the Cowgirls shot just 27.4% from the field, and seemed to have done enough defensively to pull out the win. But they couldn’t find any rhythm on offense, and nobody scored in double-figures in that contest.
It was the third consecutive road game for the Cowgirls and the fifth road game in six games. It could have been that the jet lag had finally caught up to them.
“Offensively, we started playing with a little more confidence (during that stretch),” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “McKinley (Bradshaw) had a lot to do with that, Quinn (Weidemann) went on a stretch where she started scoring, Alba (Sanchez Ramos) started scoring consistently. And for whatever reason, just like that, against CSU, it just went away, and that’s kind of been our thing all year.
“If we’re scoring like we’re capable of, then we can beat anybody. And if we’re not, then it’s gonna be a scrap-it-out, do-whatever-we-have-to-do-to-win kind of game.”
The loss to CSU seemed to fall into that grind-it-out category, something the Cowgirls have been familiar with this season. UW has been part of six games that have been decided by six points or less and four games that have been decided by just one possession.
“It was physical, and we couldn’t stop their defensive transition when they were coming at us,” Alba Sanchez Ramos said about the loss to CSU. “We’ve been playing against physical teams all year. But, now it’s about how much we want to rise to the challenge. I think it’s more about that than anything.”
The challenge gets greater today against UNLV, which is the hottest team in the Mountain West and on a 12-game winning streak. UNLV’s last loss was Jan. 3 at New Mexico.
It’s the Rebels’ only conference loss of the season. Behind their success has been a pair of elite scorers in Desi-Rae Young and Essence Booker. Both rank in the top five in the league in scoring, with Booker averaging 15.6 points per outing and Young averaging 15.5.
UW (12-11 overall, 8-6 Mountain West) was shorthanded last time the teams met, missing starters Sanchez Ramos and Bradshaw in a 66-60 loss Dec. 31 in Las Vegas. Booker and Young combined for 31 points in that game, both scoring right at their average.
It’ll take the typical Cowgirls defense to stymie the duo.
“We need to be more solid on defense. Everyone individually needs to step up a little bit and rise to the challenge, things are getting tougher,” Sanchez Ramos said. “We have a talented team, and the thing is, we can beat whoever, and we can lose to whoever, so we just need to be more consistent.”
Coming off its recent road swing, the Cowgirls will play at home for their final three games of the regular season, something that could be pivotal as the conference tournament approaches and four teams sit within a game of each other in the middle of the standings.
Mattinson said he is confident the Cowgirls will overcome their most recent bump in the road while they look to build some momentum entering the postseason.
“We will play extremely hard; that won’t be a question. We will play well defensively – I’m sure we’ll be able to get some stuff done there,” Mattinson said. “If we’re scoring the way we’re capable of scoring, I think we’ll win. … I feel good about not only tomorrow, I feel good about all three games.”