CHEYENNE – The main goal for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team during their two-game road trip last week was just to improve.
In a thumping of the University of Denver and a close loss to a solid Tulane team, the Cowgirls saw their offense flash signs of life, something that has been mostly absent so far this season.
Third-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said his offense accomplished what it wanted to do in those contests, especially against Tulane. Senior guard Tommi Olson added that it was a combination of keying on the little things, which helped get the quality looks and possessions the Cowgirls needed.
“We really focused on setting screens and going with pace on our offense and making sure we’re going assertively to the ball and moving consistently,” Olson said. “And I think that was something we were lacking so far this season.”
In the first quarter against Denver, UW scored a season-high 28 points while only taking one 3-point shot. It provided a glimpse of what the Cowgirls can do when they take advantage of what the defense is allowing.
“I don’t want our players to start thinking, ‘We have to score, so we have to shoot more 3s,’” Mattinson said. “If you execute and you make what’s given to you, you can score a lot of points just making baskets and getting to the free-throw line.”
A big spark for the offense in those games came from Allyson Fertig coming off the bench. The freshman scored 14 and 16 points, which are game-changing contributions from a reserve.
The play gave some confidence to Fertig that was noticeable on the court.
“Not only physically has she given us a presence down there, but on the mental side of things, she’s proven that she can make the right decision and the right move,” Olson said. “Last weekend, she gained confidence in herself.”
Fertig’s height and presence could be a factor today when the Cowgirls face a Gonzaga team that’s known for being big and physical in the paint. Although UW will have its work cut out for it on the inside, the guard play may create issues for the Cowgirls, as well, Mattinson said.
The Bulldogs have five players shooting 33% or better from behind the 3-point line.
“Last year’s team dominated us inside; they just flat dominated us,” the coach said. “Now they have good inside kids this year … but their guards are shooting the ball extremely well. I’m going to say if you look at the difference, last year’s team was inside-oriented, with guards hitting shots now and then, and this year, they’re guard-oriented, with a big hitting shots now and then.”
It wasn’t just the quality of games, but the preparation the Cowgirls had to go through during the trip that helped set them up for today’s contest. Gonzaga is 6-1 on the season and has only lost to defending national champion and No. 4-ranked Stanford. Stanford squeaked out that win 66-62.
The complete offense of Gonzaga is tough to prepare for, Mattinson admitted. And the little things the Cowgirls leaned on to come away with big wins last week will be critical again today.
It’ll be another opportunity for the Cowgirls to gauge where they stand as conference play quickly approaches.
“We’re prioritizing going out and playing hard and executing the little things and trying to get better and see where that takes us,” Mattinson said. “What we’re going to do (today) is we’re going to go out and hopefully get after it defensively, and hopefully we can compete for 40 minutes.”