CHEYENNE – A hot shooting start from the Utah State women’s basketball team built an early cushion Wyoming struggled to overcome Saturday afternoon.
Besides cutting the game close throughout the second quarter, the lead always seemed to be just out of reach for the Cowgirls, as they lost the backend of their two-game road trip 76-66.
It was the Aggies’ first Mountain West win since Jan. 2, 2021.
“For whatever reason, they hit their (shots),” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We went on a run of our own but could never close it enough to get some things done.”
Both teams were cold to start the contest, shooting a combined 0 for 7 from the field until freshman Allyson Fertig got a couple of buckets for the Cowgirls. It was then that Utah State started to heat up. The Aggies’ first four made shots came from behind the arc.
Junior McKinley Bradshaw gave the Cowgirls a 7-3 lead with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first period, but the Aggies responded by closing out the quarter on a 20-5 run, mainly behind their 3-point shooting. They shot 6 for 9 from the 3-point line in the first quarter.
The Cowgirls chipped away at their deficit early in the second quarter, using an eight-point run to cut the Aggie lead to 27-25 following a 3-point play from Emily Mellema, but that was the final time it was a one-possession game.
Utah State continued to find offensive success throughout the period, except this time scoring from inside. The Aggies attempted just three 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Adryana Quezada scored six consecutive points for the Aggies to stymie the UW run as Utah State continued to maintain its advantage and carried a 40-35 lead into the break. The Aggies shot 55.6% from the field and 58.3% from the outside in the first half.
Utah State jumped out to a 10-0 run early in the third quarter, which was eventually ended by a jumper from Bradshaw that made it 52-39. Following that run, the Aggies didn’t score for 5:04, but UW failed to take advantage and only scored two points through that span. The Cowgirls trailed 57-47 heading into the final quarter after trialing by as much as 15 in the frame.
The Aggies continued to do enough down the stretch to hold off any late rally, including shooting 50% from 3 in the second half. Entering the game, they were shooting 27% from outside. On Saturday, they shot at a 54.2% clip.
“We did a lot of good things, we just didn’t defend the 3,” Mattinson said. “For us, you have to play the numbers and (Saturday) the numbers did us wrong.”
Fertig finished with a career-high 17 points and tied a career-high with 12 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. Bradshaw added 15 points and five rebounds and Quinn Weidemann added 14 points and four steals.
Kaylin Randhawa scored 20 points for the Aggies, who snapped a nine-game losing streak.
UW (6-9, 2-4) hosts Boise State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
UTAH STATE 76, WYOMING 66
Wyoming.……....................................................... 12 23 12 19 – 66
Utah State….......................................................... 23 17 17 19 – 76
Wyoming: Fertig 7-9 3-4 17, Sanchez Ramos 0-6 0-0 0, Bradshaw 4-16 6-6 15, Weidemann 6-13 0-0 14, Olson 2-6 0-0 4, Ellis 1-2 0-0 2, Salazar 0-1 0-0 0, Mellema 2-5 2-3 6, Barnes 2-9 2-2 8. Totals: 24-67 13-15 66
Utah State: Stafford 4-12 4-4 16, Quezada 8-18 1-1 17, Harris 2-7 4-4 9, Randhawa 6-11 4-4 20, Latone 3-6 0-0 9, Franson 0-0 0-0 0, Hawthorne 1-3 0-0 2, Kamakawiwo’ole 1-1 0-0 3, Falslev 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-59 13-13 76
3-pointers: UW 5-26 (Weidemann 2-6, Barnes 2-8, Bradshaw 1-4, Mellema 0-2, Sanchez Ramos 0-3, Olson 0-3); USU 13-24 (Stafford 4-6, Randhawa 4-7, Latone 3-5, Kamakawiwo’ole 1-1, Harris 1-4, Falslev 0-1). Rebounds: UW 37 (Fertig 12); USU 41 (Quezada 15). Assists: UW 9 (Olson 3); USU 20 (Harris 8). Turnovers: UW 9 (Mellema 3); USU 17 (Quezada 4). Blocks: UW 1 (Barnes); USU 8 (Stafford 4). Steals: UW 12 (Weidemann 4); USU 5 (Randhawa 2). Team fouls: UW 13; USU 14. Fouled out: none
Attendance: 432