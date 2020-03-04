LAS VEGAS – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team’s quest to win its first Mountain West Tournament title will have to wait at least one more year.

Boise State used a strong second quarter to surge past the Cowgirls 79-71 in the semifinals Tuesday night, snapping UW’s six-game winning streak. After a promising first quarter where UW and Boise State went shot-for-shot, the Cowgirls trailed 44-32 at halftime after a dominant second frame from the Broncos.

