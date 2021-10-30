LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team cruised past Colorado Christian 106-47 Friday night in the first of two scheduled exhibition basketball games in the Arena-Auditorium.
Four Cowgirls scored in double figures, led by 17 points from junior guard McKinley Bradshaw. Senior guard Alba Sanchez Ramos and sophomore forward Grace Ellis chipped in 14 points each. Freshman center Allyson Fertig had 12 points.
Four other Cowgirls added eight points each as 12 players saw time on the court and were in the scoring column.
“It’s really important that we were able to play everyone tonight,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a news release. “We’ve got enough minutes of tape on them now, so that we can go in and go ‘OK, this is what you did well, this is what we need to improve on.’ I thought our young kids did some really, really good things and then sometimes it was like ‘whoa, we’ve got to get this figured out’”.
The Cowgirls were 60.9% from the floor on 39-for-64 overall shooting and were 10-for-22 (45.5%) in 3-point shooting.
UW tallied 26 assists in the team effort, compared to seven assists for Colorado Christian, which shot 29.4% at 20-for-68 from the field and 6-for-29 from beyond the arc.
The Cowgirls also dominated the glass with all players recording at least one board and were led by eight rebounds from sophomore forward Paula Salazar and seven from Fertig.
Senior guard Tommi Olson had a game-high five of UW’s 16 steals and senior guard Quinn Weidemann dished out a game-high six assists with three players having four assists each. UW forced Colorado Christian into 21 turnovers.
“I’m pleased, obviously, that we were able to score as many points as we did,” Mattinson said. “I think that was paramount as it was something that we struggled with last year, so that’s a plus. We showed that we’ve got some multiple weapons. We still made a lot of mistakes, there’s still some things we need to clean up before the next exhibition and then definitely clean it up by the first game.”
The Cowgirls will host their final exhibition contest at 6:30 p.m. next Friday against Colorado-Colorado Springs. The game will also feature a banner drop and ring ceremony celebrating the Cowgirls’ 2021 Mountain West Tournament title last March.