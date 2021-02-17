Due to last week’s COVID-19 issues within the University of New Mexico women’s basketball program, the University of Wyoming’s two-game series with the Lobos that was scheduled for today and Friday has been postponed.
The rescheduled date will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions.
Following this week's series, the Cowgirls were originally scheduled to close out the regular season against San Jose State next week before the Spartans opted out of the remainder of the season on Jan. 14.
If the contests against New Mexico are not rescheduled, Wyoming could enter the Mountain West conference tournament going on three weeks without a game. The MW tourney starts March 7.