CHEYENNE – Tommi Olson isn’t known for her scoring or her 3-point shooting.
The 5-foot-6 point guard is better known for her hustle plays and quickness, freshman Allyson Fertig said. But when the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team needed a big shot, Olson delivered.
In her only made 3-pointer in the past seven games, the senior drained a game-winner at the buzzer to lift the Cowgirls to a 60-59 win over then league-leading New Mexico on Saturday. Olson had missed her first 3-point attempt of the night, and wasn’t sure this one was going to fall.
“It looked good, but it all happened in slow motion,” she said. “The other one I shot in the game looked like it was going in, as well, but it was short, so I was unsure to begin with it. It happened in slow motion, but it also happened really fast.”
The victory wasn’t only uplifting, it also helped the team find some rhythm, junior McKinley Bradshaw said. Losing sophomore Ola Ustowska to a season-ending knee injury nearly a month ago, the Cowgirls would need to fill that production and find new rotations that would mesh well together.
It may have taken a few games, but those new rotations and new chemistry may be starting to iron themselves out.
“(The win over New Mexico) boosted a lot of the players on the team and their abilities and what we can do together, in a sense,” Bradshaw said. “Losing Ola was big, and we’ve had to adapt to that. We all practice and play together, but one of the biggest things has been finding those substitute rotations … different rotations click better sometimes, and we’ve finally started figuring out what those best rotations are as the game changes.”
Adjusting to new rotations hasn’t been the only thing the Cowgirls have had to deal with so far this season. It’s been another year of adjusting to the curveballs COVID-19 has provided and managing the changing circumstances throughout the season.
The postponements and quarantines are not nearly as common as they were early in the season, but there’s still that sense of uncertainty that has made this season’s struggles just as bad, if not worse.
“For me, it’s been a little bit harder (this season), because of all the unknowns and all of the rule changes,” Bradshaw said. “You’ll go to one place, and they’ll have these rules, and you’re trying to follow them the best you can. You just never know, and it’s hard to mentally prepare for all of those unknowns.”
Added Olson: “This year has been a little bit tougher just because we don’t really know what to expect all of the time, or at least we didn’t in the beginning (of the season). A lot of stuff was unknown (early this season), so it was hard to process. Whereas last year, we knew what to expect.”
Today, the Cowgirls hope to build off Saturday’s upset victory as they host San Jose State. The Spartans are currently in last place in the conference standings, having only won one game – a 63-61 victory over Boise State on Jan. 29. Olson knows they can’t soak in the win too much, and that any team can win on any given night.
As the regular season enters the final stretch, teams are starting to figure themselves out and can always pose a threat.
“We can’t let (that win) fill us up too much, because obviously all 11 teams in the Mountain West are capable of winning against anyone,” Olson said. “So, it just gave us that confidence to know we can go out and beat anyone, but we also know that anyone can come out and beat us, as well. We know that every game is gong to be a battle.”