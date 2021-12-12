CHEYENNE – Against its toughest opponent to date, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team never saw itself out of the game in last week’s loss to Gonzaga.
In fact, with Gonzaga sitting on only 49 points with just over a minute left to play at home, most people would think the Bulldogs were losing. However, it was the offensive woes that still haunted the Cowgirls.
Even with the lack of offense, the Cowgirls trailed by a mere four points late, courtesy of a four-point play from Ola Ustowska.
“You go to Gonzaga and do what we did to Gonzaga, you’re right there,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said.
Giving themselves a chance to win behind their defensive effort has become a theme during the Cowgirls’ nonconference slate this season.
“Once again, we played great defensively. We did everything we needed to do, executed the scout on that end the way we wanted to, we just didn’t score,” Mattinson said. “You can’t win games if you can’t score. … We gotta get in that groove to have three or four people score in double figures.”
Ustowska was the lone player to score in double figures in that loss. Outside of its exhibition contests, there has been one game where there have been four players score in double digits for UW and two games where three players have reached double digits.
Leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw was held to just two points against Gonzaga. Keying on Bradshaw and making someone else beat them was part of the Bulldogs’ game plan. Ustowska adapted and managed to take advantage for a career game.
Mattinson said the Cowgirls adapted well to a new defensive scheme that was installed before the game, as well.
“I was pleased with the flexibility the kids had because after watching some other film, we decided to change the scout last minute and prep for them on Friday up there,” the coach said. “The kids picked it up and executed great … they’re pretty flexible and seem to be adaptable defensively, and were able to execute what we wanted to do.”
Today, UW hosts a North Dakota State team Mattinson referred to as similar to the Cowgirls in terms of style of play. The Bison are coming off a 59-47 loss to No. 6-ranked Arizona.
With nine days in between games, it’ll be the first of two lengthy breaks UW will see before conference play. UW’s next contest after today is on the road against Nebraska on Dec. 22 – a 10-day break. And then, of course, there’s winter break.
With finals week on the horizon, the time off is necessary. But there’s still that time away from the court that could play a role. Regardless, it gives the Cowgirls time to work on themselves.
“Part of me goes, ‘It’s really good that we have some time off, so they can focus on that work and get that work done,’” Mattinson said. “Part of me goes, ‘It’s a long time not to play.’ For us, we’re working on ourselves right now. We’re working on cleaning up our offense and trying to execute a few things a little bit better.”