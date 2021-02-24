CHEYENNE – After being faced with the challenge of going exactly three weeks between games before postseason play, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team will face an unfamiliar opponent tonight.
On Monday, the Cowgirls were able to schedule NCAA Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo. This will be the first matchup between the two programs. It will be UW’s final regular-season game, unless a game is scheduled next week.
“It was very fortunate for us to get this game,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We’ve tried to get some games in, and I’m just happy Pueblo had an opening last minute, and agreed to come up and play.”
UW was scheduled to host New Mexico on Feb. 17 and Feb. 19, but those games were postponed the afternoon of Feb. 16. It was announced Tuesday afternoon by the Mountain West the contests will not be made up. The last time the Cowgirls saw the court was Feb. 13, when they topped Utah State at home.
CSU-Pueblo (3-13) is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and had a conference matchup with Adams State University scheduled for Monday. That game was canceled.
On such short notice (and only one practice to do so), game planning for a team could tend to be a difficult assignment. With it being so late in the season, the Cowgirls are obviously familiar with their style of play and can rely on their always stout defense to give them a chance, regardless of opponent.
“By this time, we just have to rely on our principles and our rules. That’s the good thing about motion (offense),” Mattinson said. “Defensively, I think we’re in a pretty good place at this point. You just let the rules take over, and hopefully you can get most of their stuff handled.”
Tonight will also be Senior Night for Emily Buchanan, Dagny Davidsdottir and Jaye Johnson. Buchanan, who hails from Yoder, has spent two years with UW after playing two years for Eastern Wyoming. Davidsdottir is a fifth-year graduate student from Iceland, and this has been her only season with the program. Johnson has been on the Cowgirls’ roster for two seasons after her freshman and sophomore campaigns were spent playing in her hometown for Casper College.
Without today’s contest, the Cowgirls (10-9 overall, 8-8 MW) could have potentially entered the MW tournament – which is slated to start on March 7 – going three weeks without stepping on the court with another team. That long of a break may have hampered the team, not just physically, but especially from a mental standpoint.
“Physically, you can do things to try and keep yourself in shape,” Mattinson said. “But mentally, it’s really hard to (stay prepared and focused).”
Although today will mark the 11th day the Cowgirls have not seen anybody but themselves on the court, Mattinson knows that mental aspect won’t be an issue against the ThunderWolves.
“We’ve played about 20 games, and we’ve come and played hard every game – not always great, but we’ve played hard,” Mattinson said. “I have no doubt that will continue (today).
“(Our team) will come in, they’ll give everything they have, and then, mentally, as the game goes on, they’ll get into it and start playing a little bit sharper.”