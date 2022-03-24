CHEYENNE – It would be an understatement to say the recent stretch of the University of Wyoming’s games have kept everyone involved on the edge of their seats.
Three of the Cowgirls’ past four contests have gone into overtime, and they have come away victorious in each. Two of those wins were in the first and second rounds of the WNIT.
It’s a fresh experience for Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson.
“At any level, I can’t remember going down a stretch and being involved with a team that’s played three of four games in overtime,” Mattinson said. “It’s been a good run in the end, and maybe we keep it going a little bit more.”
Today, UW will see a familiar postseason opponent when it hosts UCLA in the WNIT third round. The Bruins defeated the Cowgirls 69-48 during the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. It was the second NCAA tournament appearance in Cowgirls history.
Regardless of last season’s outcome and perhaps a different mentality that lingers when taking the court against a power-five program, the Cowgirls aren’t distracted by who’s up next.
“This (win) will boost our confidence for whoever we play next. I don’t see it as pressure,” said freshman Allyson Fertig following Sunday’s triple-overtime win over Tulsa. “Coach (Mattinson) was telling us ‘Just survive one more.’ It’s more about having fun, and we’re more loose and confident than pressure games during the (regular) season.”
Fertig could offset one of the main issues the Cowgirls encountered during the previous matchup against the Bruins – their physicality. It created problems for UW while trying to run through its motion offense, which entails a ton of movement.
“What caught us off guard last year – and watching them again this year – we didn’t expect the level of physicality last year in the NCAA Tournament,” Mattinson said. “And they were very, very physical. They ran us off our screens, they were able to deter our cuts, and do things like that.
“We’re hoping (Fertig’s) presence inside will help us both offensively and defensively. If Allyson can stay out of foul trouble, her physical presence will help us quite a bit.”
Along with countering that physicality, the Cowgirls will have to limit the fourth- and fifth-leading scorers in the Pac-12. Charisma Osborne paces the Bruins with 15.8 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league while Iimar’i Thomas’ 15.5 points per contest ranks fifth. Osborne had 15 points in the last matchup.
“They’re very talented and still very physical, very athletic, and they can score at all levels,” Mattinson said. “They’ve got very good perimeter shooters and can push the ball in transition very well. They can come at you in a variety of ways.”
UCLA is among a few premier programs in women’s college basketball that have found themselves playing at Arena-Auditorium during the WNIT. Among others are Oregon and Missouri. It’s a boost for the program and a tribute to the loyal Cowgirls fans.
“For the WNIT, kudos to them for allowing programs like ours and rewarding our fans,” Mattinson said. “You can go back over time and draw a lot of perennial powers, and to have had them come to Laramie ... has rewarded our fans for their support, and they get to watch some very well-known programs.”
UW had two freshmen on the court when the final horn sounded in Sunday’s game – Fertig and guard Emily Mellema. The duo played some critical minutes down the stretch.
The close postseason contests and experience they’re gaining is invaluable for them and the program, Mattinson said.
“There’s moments of growth for all of us … to be in the overtime period, and, in particular, the last overtime period, during the timeout, you have Allyson being the most vocal on the sideline,” Mattinson said. “That, in itself, is just a huge step for the development of someone going forward, and establishing who she is and what the program will be like in the future.”