CHEYENNE – Being forced to take a two-week COVID-19 pause meant the preparation for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team would be altered.
Not having its full roster throughout the hiatus threw a kink in the timing of the team’s defense, which stood out during the Cowgirls’ 85-76 loss to New Mexico on Thursday. And it didn’t help that the Lobos shot lights out from the floor.
“We weren’t in sync with each other (defensively). We weren’t communicating like we usually do,” junior McKinley Bradshaw said following the loss. “Throughout the quarantine (it was) ‘You few play together, you few play together,’ so some of us haven’t played together in 16 days, and you don’t think it matters, but it does.”
Prior to Thursday’s game, the Cowgirls were the second-ranked scoring defense in the Mountain West. The last time UW allowed 80 or more points was Jan. 4, 2021, in an 83-80 loss to Fresno State.
It was an unusual defensive outing.
“This is one game,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “I think we’ll get back to doing what we do defensively, and I don’t think there’s going to be other teams that shoot it like (New Mexico) did (Thursday night).”
One of the main factors in the contest was the fatigue the Cowgirls faced by not being in game shape after having their previous three contests postponed. Now, they’ll try and get their legs back under them as they host Air Force at 2 p.m. today. The fatigue level set UW up to have a light practice in preparation for the Falcons.
“The challenge, once again, is we’re not going to be able to practice very much (Friday) because of where we’re at,” Mattinson said. “We can walk through a scout, but that’s basically what we can do because of the fatigue level.”
Air Force brings a completely different style of play than New Mexico, maintaining a slower pace and relying more on its defense than its offensive firepower. The physicality the Lobos showed Thursday kept the Cowgirls off balance at times because of that fatigue. Today, the Cowgirls will look to play through that against a more physical team.
“What Air Force now poses on offense is they’re very physical. They try to get physical – push you, shove you and all of that stuff,” Mattinson said. “And you have to be able to play through that.”
One of the positives from the loss was the Cowgirls continued to put points on the board, picking up where they left off before the postponements. Bradshaw finished with a game-high 27 points, tying her career-high. UW also got 14 points apiece from Ola Ustowska and Grace Ellis.
It’s a refreshing sign following the offensive struggles the Cowgirls dealt with early in the season.
In its past two contests, UW played two of the top three teams in the league. Although it dropped both, it still kept the game within reach until the final horn. Against a 12-4 UNLV team, the Cowgirls lost 66-60, but were missing two of their starters. The 11 3-pointers during Thursday’s game tied their season-high. With the offense finding some traction and the defense certain to be back to its old ways, the Cowgirls have no reason to panic after their 5-7 start.
“I think we’re definitely in the running for being one of the top contenders in the Mountain West, and I can’t wait to see how we all progress together,” Bradshaw said. “And as we got over our COVID bump, I want to say hopefully that doesn’t affect us too much going forward.”