CHEYENNE – With arguably the best home-court advantage in the Mountain West Conference, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team is looking forward to getting back its well-represented crowd.
Cowgirls head coach Gerald Mattinson emphasized early during MW media day Thursday that the fans are anxious to get back to Arena-Auditorium, as well.
“There’s been a lot of excitement (around the team),” Mattinson said. “It was a great run for our team in the tournament; we were playing really well down the stretch. There’s a lot of fan excitement, especially with fans being able to get back in the stands.
“Expectations are high, everything seems to be going well, and the fans are excited to get us going.”
UW was selected to finish fifth in the preseason poll by coaches and media. Even with a target on its back after winning the conference tournament and entering the season with only three new players on its roster, Mattinson knows predictions don’t necessarily mean much.
“It doesn’t matter to me who’s picked first, who’s picked 11th, who’s picked fifth,” the third-year coach said. “What has always mattered to me is where everybody’s at on March 9. I worry about how you get better each day, each month. I want to try and be playing our best basketball at the end of the season, because, to me, that’s when it counts. … You just go out every day and do what you’re supposed to do, get after it, and where it all ends on March 9 is what matters.”
Last season provided hurdles unlike any other for all teams. The Cowgirls managed to get through 19 games before COVID made its mark on their schedule, canceling the final five games of the regular season. Other teams weren’t as lucky, being impacted much earlier in the season.
Of those final five games that were canceled, however, the Cowgirls weren’t the cause of any. That meant the Cowgirls could still practice with everyone available and continue to get on the court, even with the long layoff between games – which was exactly 21 days between their final regular season contest and first postseason game.
The way his team handled the situation stood out to Mattinson.
“Obviously, being off that long causes a lot of concern trying to keep your team’s spirits up. They helped themselves a lot there. That’s where they showed a lot of growth to me,” he said. “They never gave in at that point, they just kept pushing each other and giving themselves reasons to practice and reasons to play.
“Just being able to show up at the tournament and not really miss a beat from where we were playing, I can’t say enough about them, and I have to say that about my staff, too. … Every day, we all came, pushed each other and found a way to keep that edge.”
That Cowgirls return 10 of those players that overcame the struggles COVID presented last season. Three of them are seniors Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann.
The three will look to lead the Cowgirls on another run this season, and Olson knows it starts at the top with the seniors.
“Mainly, for us three seniors, it’s leading by example (this season). We have a lot of underclassmen, and we need to hold each other accountable, as well as hold ourselves accountable in practice, off the court, everywhere,” Olson said. “Leading by example and making sure that we’re making steps in the right direction is very important.”