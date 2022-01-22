CHEYENNE – Gerald Mattinson admitted he didn’t think his team handled the physical nature of its most recent win, which came a week ago.
The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team knew it was going into a physical matchup against an Air Force team that leads the Mountain West in steals and forced turnovers.
“I don’t think we handled (Air Force’s) physicality very well,” Mattinson said following that win. “You could tell by the number of turnovers we had.”
The Cowgirls finished that contest with 26 turnovers. They came out against Boise State on Wednesday and turned the ball over 16 times, with six of those coming in the decisive fourth quarter, where the Broncos outscored the Cowgirls 28-11 to grab a 70-59 win in Boise. The road loss proves how critical it is to close out conference games on the road.
One of the reasons the Broncos found some traction late, and what helped them pull away was the physicality they played with. Just as Air Force did.
“Down the stretch, (Boise) took it right at us,” the coach said following Wednesday’s loss. “I think Boise came out, followed the last team, shoved us and got aggressive, and we didn’t respond well.”
UW (6-8 overall, 2-3 Mountain West) will have an opportunity to respond to its second conference loss in a week today when it takes the court against a last-place Utah State team.
Despite losing two of their past three games, one of the bright spots for the Cowgirls has been the scoring from McKinley Bradshaw. The junior guard has scored 20-plus points in the last three games and could keep that trend rolling against an Aggies team that ranks last in the league in scoring defense, surrendering 78.1 points per game.
The offensive outburst from Bradshaw has her averaging 14.9 points, which ranks third in the MW. She’s also shooting at a 41.2% clip, good for sixth in the conference. Sophomore forward Grace Ellis has also provided a scoring spark as of late, scoring in double-figures in three consecutive games, which is the first time she has done so in her career. It’s also made up for missing production from Ola Ustowska, who is sidelined with a lower leg injury.
With the emergence of Ellis and consistent scorers in Quinn Weidemann and Allyson Fertig, the Cowgirls are on the brink of having a range of consistent contributors – something that was sought early in the season.
Utah State (5-12, 0-7) is on a seven-game losing streak entering today’s contest, and presents a decent opportunity for UW to go 1-1 on a road trip for the second time this season.
“We can say we’re tired, we can say whatever,” Mattinson said Wednesday. “We have to figure a couple things out, because we have to get a split on the road. We have to figure out what we have to do on Saturday.”