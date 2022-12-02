LARAMIE – The first month of the Wyoming Cowgirls’ season is in the books, and the team currently has a 3-3 record.
It hasn’t been perfect, but coach Heather Ezell is pleased with where the team finds itself.
“I’m happy with the way we competed,” Ezell said. “We still have to figure it out a little bit. Playing on the road, getting our toughness to travel and being ready to go from the tip. But I am happy with where we are at.”
The Cowgirls opened the season with back-to-back losses to North Dakota and Gonzaga – the latter being in heartbreaking fashion.
The team responded by rattling off wins against Denver and Regis before splitting a Thanksgiving weekend road trip to improve to 3-3.
Super-senior Quinn Weidemann has led all players through the first six games in scoring, averaging 12.7 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. Allyson Fertig has been a force on the glass, as well. She leads the team with 9.3 rebounds per game, including a 21-rebound outburst against Denver.
The big surprise, however, has been the play of junior forward Grace Ellis. The Australia native has drastically improved on her numbers in the early part of the season, averaging 12.2 points per game. She is also shooting almost 55% from the field and 60% from 3-point range.
Ellis’ scoring output has given the Cowgirls a new element to their offense. Teams they have played have been keying in on Weidemann and Fertig, and have even taken them out of the game at times. Ellis has been one of the players to step up in a big way.
“For her, it is just a confidence piece,” Ezell said. “Teams are now going, ‘Hey, there is another kid we need to worry about.’ So, I just really love her ability to step up when we need her.”
Redshirt freshman Malene Pedersen has also found success as a starter. Ezell noted that she has picked up both the offensive and defensive schemes very quickly and has been an integral part to UW’s success.
Aside from one game this season, the Cowgirls’ defense has been stout – something Ezell has been preaching to her team.
UW is giving up just 56.2 points per game on 37% shooting. They also have out-rebounded teams 230 to 216 and own a plus-2.3 rebounding margin per game.
Consistency and turnovers have been the major issues with UW so far. The Cowgirls have averaged 10 turnovers per game through first month of the season.
In all three losses, UW has gone through long stretches where they were unable to score. Their game against Pacific on Nov. 25 was a prime example of this.
To open the game, UW shot just 28% from the field in the first half, and shot just 22% in the first quarter. By the time they were able to pick things up, they were in too much of a hole to do anything.
The opening month has taught Ezell a lot about who this team is. However, there is still plenty more to learn, she said.
“There is still more to learn all the time,” Fertig said. “I feel like we still have more turnovers than we need to. There is always space to grow.”
The Cowgirls will open the month of December with a three-game homestand against Montana State (Dec. 2), New Mexico-Highlands (Dec. 5) and Kansas City (Dec. 11) before heading out on the road for a quick two-game road trip against Nebraska and Wichita State (Dec. 18 and 20).
UW opens conference play on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas against defending Mountain West champion UNLV.