CHEYENNE – Trailing for the entire second half, each time the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team cut its deficit to one possession or threaten to take the lead, the game slipped away.
That was the theme for the Cowgirls in a 53-44 loss to University of Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday in Kansas City. After a first quarter that featured 10 lead changes, the Roos took advantage for good with 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the period.
Scoring droughts hurt the Cowgirls throughout the contest and started at the end of the first period. They didn’t score for a 4:27 stretch between the first and second quarters and the Roos took advantage by going on an 8-2 run in the second frame to pull ahead 26-19.
“It’s the same thing that we’ve talked about – our second and fourth quarters, we’ve got some issues and what that is is we don’t score, that’s the bottom line,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said in a postgame interview with KFBC. “We’ve got to find a way to score and I don’t have that answer right now.”
UW fell victim to another three-and-a-half minute scoring drought midway through the second quarter until freshman Allyson Fertig grabbed her own offensive rebound and finished it. With 1:46 to play in the first half, Fertig got to the free-throw line and went 1 for 2. Those were the first free throw attempts of the game from either team. However, the Cowgirls went into the break trailing 32-23 after being outscored 16-8 in the second quarter.
UW showed life out of the locker room when McKinley Bradshaw converted a 3-point play and scored the first seven points of the half, sparking a 9-2 run and forcing a timeout from the Roos who still held a 34-32 lead. Kansas City held that lead steady for the rest of the frame, never allowing the Cowgirls to pull ahead. A big 3-pointer from Kiara Bradley with just under a minute to play gave the Roos a five-point lead heading into the final quarter.
It was a one possession game four different times in the third quarter and the Cowgirls were able to get back in the contest behind its defense and limiting Brooklyn McDavid from scoring. McDavid finished tied with Bradshaw with a game-high 19 points, but only two of McDavid’s points came in the third quarter.
“We made some defensive adjustment and kids responded to that just fine,” Mattinson said. “We tried to take away McDavid and were able to do that and all of a sudden … it’s the same story. We’re leaving too many scoring opportunities on the court.”
A pair of Bradshaw free throws cut the Cowgirls deficit to 43-40 early in the fourth quarter, but the Roos responded by going on an 8-0 run that was capped by a 3-pointer from Naomie Alnatas with 6:08 to play. That was Kansas City’s biggest lead of the game to that point as UW scored just six points in the final quarter.
Bradshaw was the only Cowgirl to score in double-figures. Senior Quinn Weidemann added eight points and three assists. The Cowgirls committed 10 turnovers and Kansas City took advantage, scoring 15 points off those. Kansas City only had seven players see the court, two of those players accounted for just a combined 18 minutes.
Wyoming (1-2) will look to regroup against Chadron State at home on Monday. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Right now we just have to worry about us and try to get better,” Mattinson said.
KANSAS CITY 53, WYOMING 44
Wyoming………..15 8 15 6 – 44
Kansas City…….16 16 11 10 – 53
Wyoming: Sanchez Ramos 0-3 0-0 0, Bradshaw 7-18 2-3 19, Weidemann 4-8 0-0 8, Olson 2-4 0-0 4, Ellis 3-5 0-0 6, Salazar 1-1 0-0 2, Mellema 0-1 0-0 0, Ustowska 1-2, 0-0 2, Fertig 1-4 1-2 3, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-47 3-5 44.
Kansas City: McDavid 9-19 1-1 19, Willems 1-5 0-0 3, Bradford 1-9 0-0 3, Alnatas 5-12 2-2 13, Bradley 4-8 0-0 11, St. Andre 2-5 0-0 4, Winslow 0-2 0-2 0. Totals: 22-60 3-5 53.
3-pointers: UW 3-15 (Sanchez Ramos 0-1, Bradshaw 3-9, Weidemann 0-2, Ellis 0-1, Ustowska 0-1, Barnes 0-1); KC 6-17 (Willems 1-4, Bradford 1-6, Alnatas 1-2, Bradley 3-5). Rebounds: UW 31 (Sanchez Ramos 6, Olson 6); KC 25 (McDavid 11). Assists: UW 8 (Weidemann 3); KC 15 (Bradford 4). Turnovers: UW 16 (Bradshaw 4); KC 10 (Alnatas 3). Blocks: UW 3 (three with 1); KC 4 (Bradford 3). Steals: UW 4 (Sanchez Ramos 2); KC 10 (Alnatas 4). Total fouls: UW 6 (six with 1); KC 12 (McDavid 3).
Attendance: 439