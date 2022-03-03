CHEYENNE – Tommi Olson did all she could to not disappoint in her last game at Arena-Auditorium.
When the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team needed big shots when it mattered most, it came from an unexpected left-hand. Olson knocked down a career-high five 3-pointers, including two in overtime, to put the Cowgirls ahead for good and help them outlast Colorado State 69-63 in overtime Wednesday.
“I’m going to say Tommi was better than that because in the first half we put her in a couple of tough situations, because when she gets her feet set and focuses in she can shoot it,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “And man, did she shoot it tonight.”
In the first quarter, Sydney Mech netted a corner 3-pointer 4 minutes, 30 seconds into the game to give Colorado State an 11-8 lead and extended it to 13-8 before the first timeout. Out of the stoppage, the Cowgirls went on a 10-0 run that was capped with back-to-back 3-pointers before Anna Prim countered with another Rams triple, but UW held an 18-16 lead after the first period.
Behind five points from McKenna Hofschild, CSU opened the second quarter with an 11-0 spurt. It wasn’t until Grace Ellis got the Cowgirls’ first points of the quarter with 2:46 left that the Cowgirls were able to stop the scoreless drought, but that was two of only four points UW had in the second quarter.
The Rams did their best to clog the paint and take away options in the Cowgirls’ motion offense throughout the first half. They were forcing UW to try and knock down shots from the outside, but even when they saw open looks, they couldn’t convert them. The Cowgirls shot just 2 for 14 from the field and 0 for 6 from 3-point range in the second quarter. UW’s two leading scorers in McKinley Bradshaw and Allyson Fertig combined for zero points in the first half, and Fertig didn’t attempt a shot.
With just under eight minutes left in the third quarter, Bradshaw got her first points of the game, trimming the Cowgirls’ deficit to 31-26 and sparking some much-needed offense. Four-and-half minutes later, Alba Sanchez Ramos kicked out to an open Emily Mellema, who knocked down a triple to give UW a 36-35 advantage and its first lead of the second half.
Unlike the second quarter, the Cowgirls managed to find some success from the outside.
“We started attacking them from a different angle,” Mattinson said. “We changed the way we were screening and where we were screening from … the kids adapted to it and we had some shots go down. We talked about it all year, and when shots go down, it makes it a little bit easier.”
The lead changed hands three more times before Olson secured an offensive rebound, leading to a her third 3-pointer of the game and giving UW a 41-40 lead entering the fourth quarter.
After two ties and three lead changes to start the fourth period, the Cowgirls went on a quick 8-0 run, forcing a CSU timeout with 4:48 remaining. Outside of a pair of free throws from Sanchez Ramos with 3:30 to play, UW couldn’t get another basket to fall and Hofschild went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line with 1:30 left, knotting the score at 55-55 to help send the game to overtime for the Rams. But, the Cowgirls outscored the Rams 14-8 in overtime to finish the regular-season on a three-game win streak. Twelve of the 14 overtime points came from UW's three seniors.
Olson finished with a career-high 17 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Weidemann and Bradshaw both netted 15 and Sanchez Ramos finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Hofschild paced the Rams with 22 points.
UW (15-11 overall, 11-6 Mountain West) will now have the third-seed in the Mountain West tournament starting Sunday, where it’ll have a first-round bye and will look to defend its conference title.
“If you have a scenario that you want to end the season with, you’ve got your rival at home and you go into overtime and figure a way to do it,” Mattinson said. “But its one game. We’re 1-0 for now, tomorrow we turn 0-0 like everybody else and start it all over again.”
WYOMING 69, COLORADO STATE 63, OT
Colorado State…... 16 13 11 15 8 – 63
Wyoming………….. 18 4 19 14 14 – 69
Colorado State: Hofschild 9-16 2-3 22, Murphy 8-15 2-2 18, Mech 4-6 0-0 9, Atosu 2-9 2-4 6, Kinzer 1-3 2-2 5, Clark 1-4 0-0 3, Farkas 0-3 0-0 0, Gomez 0-0 0-0 0, Prim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-56 8-11 63
Wyoming: Olson 6-13 0-0 17, Bradshaw 4-13 5-9 15, Weidemann 4-10 4-4 15, Sanchez Ramos 4-8 2-2 10, Fertig 0-3 0-0 0, Ellis 3-7 0-1 6, Mellema 2-7 0-0 6, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Savic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-62 11-16 69
3-pointers: CSU 5-16 (Hofschild 2-3, Mech 1-1, Kinzer 1-3, Clark 1-3, Farkas 0-2, Atosu 0-4); UW 12-31 (Olson 5-10, Weidemann 3-8, Bradshaw 2-4, Mellema 2-5, Sanchez Ramos 0-2, Ellis 0-2). Rebounds: CSU 33 (Kinzer 8); UW 43 (Sanchez Ramos 11, Ellis 11). Assists: CSU 9 (Hofschild 5); UW 18 (Sanchez Ramos 7). Turnovers: CSU 10 (Atosu 3); UW 8 (Bradshaw 2, Fertig 2). Blocks: CSU 4 (Kinzer 3); UW 4 (Four with 1). Steals: CSU 4 (Atosu 2); UW 3 (Three with 1). Team fouls: CSU 15; UW 9. Fouled out: CSU (Mech)
Attendance: 2,375