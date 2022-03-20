LARAMIE — It took 15 extra minutes for Sunday afternoon’s WNIT second round matchup between the University of Wyoming and Tulsa to be decided.
And in the end, like teams in March must do, the Cowgirls survived.
In a three-overtime thriller, the Cowgirls outlasted the Golden Hurricane 97-90 to advance to the third round of the WNIT, where they will play UCLA, who bounced the Cowgirls in the first round of last year’s NCAA tournament. It was UW's third overtime game in its past four contests.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this team, they just didn’t give in, they weren’t going to give in,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. "At the end it was, let's fight. We got to the third overtime and were down and Quinn (Weidemann) said ‘We are winning this, and we are winning this right now,’ and you could see everyone else said ‘Yup, we are’ and they came out and got it taken care of.”
McKinley Bradshaw struggled from the field during regulation, but when it mattered most, the junior drained three 3-pointers throughout the second and third overtime, including a corner 3 to tie the game at 79-79 and help send the game to its third overtime. From there, the Cowgirls outscored the Hurricane 18-11.
“It was huge. That’s why you’re here, but you have to overcome adversity whether its short-period, long-period," Mattinson said. "She had a little adversity, but like a true trooper, (Bradshaw) stepped up. She had an opportunity, her feet were set, and she hit it.”
Wyvette Mayberry appeared to win the game for the Hurricane at the end of the first overtime when she grabbed an offensive rebound off a Maddie Bittle miss and put it back for the bucket as time expired. However, after official review, Bittle’s shot was a shot-clock violation. The result was Cowgirls ball with 4.1 seconds to play, but Weidemann’s shot missed at the horn as the game went into double-overtime.
“That’s disheartening for teams, they went from winning, to now 'We gotta regroup and we gotta come back and play,'" Mattinson said. "The swing of emotions by both teams, it's just huge. I give all the credit in the world to that team.”
Both teams led throughout the first overtime, including Tulsa with a 70-69 advantage after a Rebecca Lescay jumper, but Weidemann tied it after going 1 for 2 from the free-throw line and force a second extra period.
Fertig gave the Cowgirls a 64-62 lead with 1 minute 43 seconds remaining in regulation – their first of the game – before Lescay went the distance and quickly tied it. No other points were scored for the remainder of regulation.
Lescay and the Tulsa offense were running the ball down the floor quickly, which allowed them to find success in the first half. The Hurricane jumped out to an 8-1 lead behind a pair of early 3-pointers in the first 2:14 of the game.
“We knew coming into the game that they were going to be the fastest team that we’ve seen all year, and they definitely were," Fertig said. "It was different play, because we don’t really see that type of play in our conference. Especially in the beginning, they got two 3s right away and we were still trying to get in our offense.”
Weidemann knocked down a Cowgirls' 3 early in the second quarter, but was quickly answered by a Temira Poindexter 3-pointer on the other end. Poindexter closed out the first period with six consecutive points including a pair of buckets through contact. She entered the game averaging 11.7 points per game, and with 7:59 left in the second quarter, she scored her 11th point and finished with 14 in the first half.
Jessika Evans stretched Tulsa’s advantage to 35-24 with just over three minutes in the half and the Hurricane carried that 11-point lead into the break.
UW opened the second half with an 11-2 run through the first six minutes of the period including seven points from Sanchez Ramos, but with 2:47 remaining in the quarter, Sanchez Ramos picked up her fourth foul and was forced to sit. Tommi Olson tied the game for the first time with a 3-pointer to make it 46-46 with 1:42 left in the third before the Hurricane took a 50-46 lead into the fourth.
“The rest of the season we’ve relied on our defense, so the biggest thing (after halftime) was getting those defensive stops because if they can’t score, it gives us a better opportunity to slow things down and get a better shot for us,” Fertig said. "At the very beginning, we weren’t very strong in the middle of the paint and in the second half, we came out more aggressive.”
Fertig netted a quick four points to start the fourth quarter, knotting the score again at 50 apiece, but Tulsa responded by making five of its next seven shots and all of a sudden held a 62-54 lead. Undeterred, the Cowgirls battled back and gave themselves a chance. They'll host UCLA at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fertig finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds. Weidemann added 23 points and Sanchez Ramos and Bradshaw both scored 19. Poindexter paced the Hurricane with 29 points.
“At the end, we could have gave in and we didn’t," Mattinson said. "We took care of business and hit some key shots when we had to.”
WYOMING 97, TULSA 90, 3OT
Tulsa…......... 20 20 10 14 6 9 11 – 97
Wyoming….. 13 16 17 18 6 9 18 – 90
Tulsa: Poindexter 12-23 3-4 29, M. Mayberry 7-15 3-4 21, W. Mayberry 8-18 0-0 18, Lescay 5-14 0-0 10, Bittle 1-5 5-6 8, Evans 2-6 0-0 4, Foutch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 35-81 11-14 90
Wyoming: Weidemann 6-14 7-8 23, Fertig 9-12 4-9 22, Bradshaw 7-19 1-2 19, Sanchez Ramos 7-16 3-3 19, Olson 2-4 1-2 6, Salazar 2-5 2-2 6, Mellema 1-7 0-0 2, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 34-78 18-26 97
3-pointers: TU 9-25 (M. Mayberry 4-9, W. Mayberry 2-3, Poindexter 2-8, Bittle 1-2, Evans 0-3); UW 11-25 (Weidemann 4-7, Bradshaw 4-7, Sanchez Ramos 2-6, Olson 1-2, Ellis 0-1, Mellema 0-2). Rebounds: TU 42 (Lescay 10); UW 53 (Fertig 18). Assists: TU 17 (Lescay 6); UW 20 (Sanchez Ramos 5, Olson 5, Mellema 5). Turnovers: TU 11 (Lescay 3); UW 14 (Bradshaw 4). Blocks: TU 4 (Poindexter 3); UW 6 (Fertig 4). Steals: TU 8 (M. Mayberry 3); UW 4 (Weidemann 2, Mellema 2). Team fouls: TU 23; UW 20. Fouled out: TU (Lescay, Evans); UW (Sanchez Ramos)
Attendance: 2,412.