LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is hosting a pep rally Monday that will be free and open to the public to celebrate the Cowgirls basketball team’s upcoming trip to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The doors at Arena-Auditorium will open at 4 p.m. on the east side entrance of the arena near the Kenny Sailors statue, and the NCAA Selection Show pep rally will start at 4:30 p.m. Face masks, social distancing and limited-seating rules will be in place.
The NCAA Selection Show announcing the bracket begins at 5 p.m. The Cowgirls — Mountain West champions for the first time in program history — will find out their NCAA Tournament first-round opponent and location of the game along with their fans. The NCAA Tournament begins March 21-22 in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, Texas.
UW earned an automatic bid to the Big Dance after winning the Mountain West Tournament earlier this week in Las Vegas.
Schedule of events
— Starting at 4 p.m., fans may park in Arena-Auditorium lot or Indoor Practice Facility lot on the east side of the arena.
— Fans may also park prior to 4 p.m. in the Ford Stadium lot on the east side of War Memorial Stadium.
— Arena-Auditorium doors will open at 4 p.m. on the east side entrance near the Kenny Sailors statue.
— Concourse-level opportunities from 4-4:30 p.m. will feature: a Mountain West championship commemorative poster; taking photos with the Mountain West championship trophy; purchasing Cowgirls championship gear at the Brown and Gold Outlet; and concessions stands will be open to purchase food and drinks.
— From 4:30-5 p.m., fans will be asked to be seated in Arena-Auditorium and to social distance. The Cowgirls team will be introduced and honored on the court. The seniors will also have a special honor.
A Senior Night game was canceled twice because of COVID-19 related issues with other programs. New Mexico was initially scheduled to be the final home conference two-game series. A nonconference game against CSU-Pueblo was later hastily scheduled, then canceled near the end of the regular season in late February.
— At 5 p.m., the NCAA Selection Show will begin and shown on the Arena-Auditorium video boards.