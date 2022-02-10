CHEYENNE – While San Jose State tried to limit what the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team has thrived on and take away paint touches Wednesday night, the Cowgirls were unbothered.
Despite a slow defensive start and behind a season-high 12 3-pointers and 23 offensive rebounds, the Cowgirls defeated the Spartans 75-54 at the Arena-Auditorium. Nearly half the Spartans’ points came in the first quarter and 5 of their 7 triples came in the first 10 minutes.
“They hit some shots that we didn’t expect,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “Toward the end of the first quarter and on we said ‘We’re not giving up 3s, we’re going to give up tough, contested 2s’, and we held them to six points in the second quarter, which I think was a big turnaround.”
The teams started the contest trading baskets, with San Jose State knocking down its first four attempts from the field and held a 14-10 lead with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first after a pair of free throws from Ella Ogier. But after a layup from McKinley Bradshaw and another finish from Grace Ellis, the Cowgirls went on a nine-point run over the following 2:10 that ended with a 3 from Tess Barnes. The Spartans responded and regained the lead, and were ahead 25-23 after the first quarter.
With a 3-pointer from Tommi Olson midway through the second period, the Cowgirls pulled ahead for a 32-29 advantage and never trailed again. Although it was a low scoring quarter, San Jose State couldn’t keep pace with the Cowgirls in the second, going 0 for 5 from the arc compared to UW’s 4 for 9 shooting. The difference was the Cowgirls’ ability to guard the 3-point line.
“I’m happy with the way we got out and defended the 3, that’s rare for us,” Mattinson said. “I don’t think we showed up ready in the first quarter, I think they caught us a little flat footed. But, our team was able to absorb that punch and get back to who we are and for the next three quarters, we played really well.”
Behind Quinn Weidemann, UW started to pull away midway through the third period. Weidemann scored nine points in a minute-and-a-half span to help lead the Cowgirls to a 22-point quarter and grab its first double-digit lead of the contest.
UW shot an uncharacteristic 72 shots from the field, and only hit at a 34.7% mark, but because of their ability to adapat, Mattison still tabbed the game as one of the best offensive games the Cowgirls have had in a long time.
“We talked about playing with greater pace on offense. They started switching us and we played well against that,” Mattinson said. “In the fourth quarter we were able to get them in team foul trouble and got to the free-throw line quite a bit.”
Weidemann finished with 18 points and Bradshaw added 13 and a game-high eight rebounds. Alba Sanchez Ramos netted 10 and grabbed four boards.
The Cowgirls (10-10 overall, 6-5 Mountain West) travel to Fresno State on Saturday, the first of three road games.
“This is a tough stretch for us and we’ve got to figure out a way to get through,” Our kids are tired, we have to kind of back off a little bit and let them mentally regroup and still get better at the same time if that makes sense.”
WYOMING 75, SAN JOSE ST. 54
San Jose State…... 25 6 13 10 – 54
Wyoming.…………. 23 12 22 18 – 75
San Jose State: Oberg 7-16 0-0 17, Lewis 6-12 0-0 13, Ogier 3-5 3-4 9, Torres 1-5 1-4 4, Ross 0-2 0-0 0, Richards 3-5 0-0 7, Mendez 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 0-2 1-2 1, Fluker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-51 5-10 54
Wyoming: Weidemann 6-9 1-1 18, Bradshaw 3-15 6-6 13, Sanchez Ramos 3-7 2-2 10, Olson 2-7 2-2 8, Fertig 3-9 2-2 8, Barnes 3-6 0-0 8, Ellis 2-7 0-0 4, Savic 2-5 0-2 4, Mellema 1-6 0-0 2, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Bull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-72 13-15 75
3-pointers: SJSU 7-18 (Oberg 3-7, Richards 1-1, Lewis 1-2, Torres 1-2, Mendez 1-4, Ross 0-1, Jones 0-1); UW 12-32 (Weidemann 5-7, Olson 2-3, Sanchez Ramos 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Bradshaw 1-9, Mellema 0-4). Rebounds: SJSU 31 (Oberg 7, Ogier 7); UW 49 (Bradshaw 8, Olson 7, Fertig 7). Assists: SJSU 9 (Four with 2); UW 17 (Olson 7). Turnovers: SJSU 13 (Ogier 4); UW 6 (Six with 1). Blocks: SJSU 6 (Ogier 3); UW 2 (Barnes, Savic). Steals: SJSU 5 (Ogier 3); UW 7 (Sanchez Ramos 2, Olson 2). Team fouls: SJSU 17; UW 8.
Attendance: 1,520.