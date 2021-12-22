CHEYENNE – The deliberate pace the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team plays at could be a key factor in today’s matchup with unbeaten Nebraska.
Scoring 1.22 points per possession, the Huskers are averaging 84.5 points per outing, and do so by pushing the ball and getting up quick shots. However, that won’t alter the Cowgirls’ style of play going into the game. It’ll be similar to a Dec. 3 matchup against Gonzaga.
“We got to play who we are, we don’t have the ability to all of a sudden go ‘Let’s get up and down the floor with these guys,’” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We still want to push the ball and still get the ball down the floor a little bit, and when we do that, we have to make sure we’re taking the shots that are advantageous to us.”
Nebraska (11-0) has five players averaging nine or more points and finds most of its offensive success getting out in transition and with its pick-and-roll offense. Those will be the biggest points of emphasis from the Cowgirls’ defense, Mattinson said.
“We’re going to have to get back and get transition contained,” the coach said. “And the next big thing … is we’re going to have to figure out a way to contain their pick-and-roll game.”
The Cowgirls are 10 days removed from a 71-45 victory over North Dakota State. Besides the first quarter in that win, where the Cowgirls shot 2 for 18 from the field, they shot at a 45.8% clip through the other three periods, providing some optimism for their up-and-down offense.
But with 23 points off turnovers, the Cowgirls were able to turn defense into offense like they often do while finding opportunities to score in uncharacteristic ways.
“We got after it defensively, and we took away a lot of things,” Mattinson said. “We were concerned about their offensive boards, and it was one of the few games we turned our kids loose to get some offensive boards. Second-chance points were big in that game.”
Freshman and Glendo product Allyson Fertig earned her first career start donning the brown and gold, and finished with 12 points and four rebounds in just 19 minutes of action. With Fertig stepping into the starting role, Mattinson said it provides some versatility with different lineups.
“The rotation we have with (Fertig) allows us a lot of flexibility offensively,” Mattinson said. “For us, with the motion (offense), it doesn’t matter which position you are … but it’s who can you guard? I like the flexibility it gives us with being able to move some kids around.”
Nebraska ranks fifth in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings, and is among one of the quality teams UW faces in its nonconference slate. The Huskers are also receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Top 25.
The matchup will be a way for the Cowgirls to gauge where they lie heading into conference play. And the tough nonconference opponents are helping set them up for league play.
“We talked about, at the end of last year, trying to beef our schedule up and trying to look at teams that are a little bit different than us,” Mattinson said. “Every team that we have played has had some sort of similarity to some of our league games.
“Somehow, some way, we’ve had to prep just like we would if it was going to be a conference game, so I think our schedule will help us down the road.”