LARAMIE — One of the hardest things to do in college sports is win on the road, especially during conference play.
The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team found this out the hard way in its first Mountain West game of the season, when it lost at UNLV.
Since that loss, the Cowgirls have been magical on the road and have won five consecutive road games, which has allowed them to build up more confidence when playing away from the Arena-Auditorium.
“I have a lot more confidence (now) because last year we struggled a bit on the road,” sophomore forward Allyson Fertig said. “Being able to win as many games as we have on the road, it gives us the confidence to not be as nervous. We know we can go out there and be strong wherever we play.”
UW has opened the season 5-1 in conference play on the road, and 6-4 overall. Part of the reason the Cowgirls have been so successful on the road is in the chemistry they have built. It started with a trip to Australia this summer and has since blossomed into a team that gets along very well.
“We are just a really tight group,” associate coach Ryan Larsen said. “When we travel, they have fun with each other. Going out and traveling isn’t a burden for them.”
Since its loss to UNLV, UW has gone on to record road wins at Air Force, San Jose State, Nevada, Utah State and Boise State. During this stretch, the Cowgirls have outscored teams 315-275 and have an average point margin of plus-8. The defense is also stepping up, holding teams to an average of 35.6% shooting from the field, and forcing an average of 12.4 turnovers per game.
When playing on the road, teams need to find ways to get contributions up and down the roster. Over their past five road games, the Cowgirls have gotten such help.
When they faced off against Air Force to kick off their last road trip, super-senior guard Tommi Olson put together a clutch scoring performance that was capped off by the game winner with less than 10 seconds left.
In the next game against San Jose State, two bench players made big contributions, as well. Marta Savic put up a 15-rebound performance, and Emily Mellema scored UW’s final 12 points to seal its victory.
“We (are holding) each other accountable more,” Fertig said. “We are doing a lot better job this year of being better teammates overall.”
UW will need some of this newly established confidence heading into its game this afternoon. The first edition of the Border War will be one with serious implications. Both teams enter with similar records, but the Cowgirls hold a one-game lead over the Rams. Whichever team wins will likely hold the tie-breaker over the other until the teams meet again to close out the regular season.
Colorado State presents a unique challenge defensively that the Cowgirls have not seen much of this year. The Rams possess two of the top-five scorers in the MW in McKenna Hofschild and Destiny Thurman. Both can score at will from the perimeter.
“When they play with pace and get going downhill from the key, it is really tough to guard,” Larsen said. “You can’t afford to make many mistakes against them, or they will find you and get a really good shot off. They don’t miss very often.”
There also is the possibility that the Cowgirls will be coming into this game short-handed. Super-senior guard Quinn Weidemann missed Thursday’s game against San Jose State, and is considered a game-time decision by Larsen and the staff.
Regardless of storylines, stakes or bragging rights, the Cowgirls are looking forward to the matchup with their rival. With the recent string of success the team has found on the road, they know they can go into Moby Arena and come out with a win.
“Even some of those road games where we didn’t start strong, but we finished strong, it shows that we can pull through,” Fertig said. “(We) are very confident and excited for Saturday.”