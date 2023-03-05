CHEYENNE — After concluding its regular season with a 16-point win over rival Colorado State, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team has its eyes set on the Mountain West crown and the conference’s guaranteed bid into the NCAA Tournament.

It will not be an easy road, but the Cowgirls’ successful 2023 regular-season campaign has helped them build confidence heading in the tournament.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

