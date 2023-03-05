CHEYENNE — After concluding its regular season with a 16-point win over rival Colorado State, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team has its eyes set on the Mountain West crown and the conference’s guaranteed bid into the NCAA Tournament.
It will not be an easy road, but the Cowgirls’ successful 2023 regular-season campaign has helped them build confidence heading in the tournament.
“The way we finished was definitely a momentum (builder) going into the tournament,” first-year coach Heather Ezell said. “I'm just really proud of the way these players have come in, every day, and competed. They came in every day, ready to go, and that led to the second-place finish.”
The Cowgirls finished off the regular season with a 20-9 overall record (13-5 in conference), including a 12-3 mark at home. During this time, UW ranked second in the Mountain West in points allowed per game, surrendering just 58.3 points per game. It also has allowed the fewest points of any team in the conference (1,631 total points).
Most impressively, the Cowgirls have done all of this without the services of their head coach. Ezell left the team in mid-December for the birth of her child, missing close to nine weeks of the season, including all but the final two games of conference play.
During this time, associate head coach Ryan Larsen stepped in to lead the team to a 12-6 record in Ezell’s absence. Larsen also helped the Cowgirls win 11 of their first 16 conference games, including multiple different winning streaks.
UW has been able to put together a top-notch season, primarily due to a few key players.
Super-senior guards Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann have been as advertised all season long. Weidemann currently sits second on the team in scoring, averaging just over 11 points per game. Olson leads the team in assists with 2.8 per game, including 3.1 in conference play.
But the two players' biggest contribution has been in their leadership. Since Ezell’s maternity leave, they have taken on the role of floor generals for the team, helping not only their fellow teammates, but Larsen, as well.
They weren't alone in their efforts, though. Redshirt freshman Malene Pedersen came into the season after transferring from Kansas State, looking to bounce back from a season-ending knee injury. She has responded by starting all 29 games for the Cowgirls, posting 10.5 points per game during the regular season. She also finished conference play tied with Weidemann for second on the team with 11.4.
“Each week, almost each day, she continues to get better,” Ezell said. “You just keep watching her, and I know we haven’t even hit the ceiling for what her ability is. I’m really proud of the way that she has continued to work, day in and day out.”
Over the past few weeks, the Cowgirls have been led by star sophomore Allyson Fertig. Fertig has led the team in scoring, rebounding and field goal efficiency during the last two weeks of the season, posting 20.25 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, while shooting an average of nearly 73% from the field.
Fertig has put the rest of the MW on notice over the last few weeks. While the voting for player of the year will likely come down to UNLV’s Desi-Rae Young and CSU’s McKenna Hofschild, Fertig has done plenty to prove that her Freshman of the Year campaign was anything but a fluke.
“The way she has played these last six to eight games, if she would have done that for the whole conference year, I think she is right there in that conversation,” Ezell said. “That just shows what could be, for the future, if she continues to grow the way she has been.”
UW finds itself in a prime situation for a run at the conference title. As one of the three highest seeds, UW receives a bye into the quarterfinals. While they know when they will play, they don't know who it will be yet. UW will face the winner of No. 7-seed Air Force and No. 10 San Jose State.
During the regular season, UW swept the season series with both teams. The Cowgirls handled the Spartans with relative ease, winning both matchups by an average of 15 points.
Air Force, however, was anything but easy. During the teams' first face-off on Jan. 11, UW needed a last-second layup from Olson to come away with a one-point win. When the teams met again Feb. 4, UW found a bit more success but still only won by six points.
While the Cowgirls have found success against both teams during the season, Ezell said the preparation begins with the Cowgirls themselves.
“What we are trying to do is get better with us,” Ezell said. “We are going, ‘OK, what do we need to still work on, where do we need to get better?’ That can only translate to better offense or better defense, no matter who is on the court that we are playing against.”