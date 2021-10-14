Wyoming guard Tommi Olson (24) defends against UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) during the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Monday, March 22, 2021. Associated Press
10 MAR 2021: Haley Cavinder #1 of the Fresno State Bulldogs steals the ball from Quinn Weidemann #14 of the Wyoming Cowgirls during the 2021 Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
University of Wyoming senior Alba Sanchez Ramos drives past UNLV’s Jade Thomas during the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament on March 8. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
University of Wyoming junior McKinley Bradshaw drives by Boise State’s Mary Kay Naro during the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament on March 9. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
Wyoming guard Tommi Olson (24) defends against UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) during the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Monday, March 22, 2021. Associated Press
Stephen Spillman
10 MAR 2021: Haley Cavinder #1 of the Fresno State Bulldogs steals the ball from Quinn Weidemann #14 of the Wyoming Cowgirls during the 2021 Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
CHEYENNE – Coming off its first Mountain West tournament title and second NCAA tournament appearance, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team was selected to finish fifth in the preseason MW poll by coaches and media.
The Cowgirls received 190 points. Fresno State was tabbed as the top team, collecting 269 points and 13 first-place votes. Defending regular-season champion New Mexico was voted to finish second with 251 points and seven first-place votes. UNLV was third with 232 points and three first-place votes, and Colorado State was predicted to finish fourth with 207 points and one first-place vote.
There were no Cowgirls players selected on the preseason All-MW team. Fresno State junior guards Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder were named to the preseason All-MW team alongside CSU junior guard McKenna Hofschild. New Mexico’s Antonia Anderson is the lone senior that landed on the preseason All-MW team, and UNLV’s Desi-Rae Young was the lone sophomore.
Haley Cavinder was voted as the preseason player of the year. San Diego State guard Asia Avinger was tabbed as the preseason freshman of the year and Nevada senior guard Kylie Jimenez the preseason newcomer of the year.
UW returns three starters in seniors Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann, who was the MW tournament MVP last season. Junior McKinley Bradshaw also returns after pacing UW with 11.7 points per game last season.
The Cowgirls host Colorado Christian on Oct. 29 and Colorado-Colorado Springs on Nov. 5 for exhibition contests before playing host to CSU-Pueblo at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 for their first regular-season contest.
UW finished last season 14-10 overall and 8-8 in conference play, while its campaign ended in a 69-48 loss to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 22.