CHEYENNE – After holding San Diego State to a combined 77 points during its most recent two-game series, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team is faced with a tougher task this week.
That task includes going on the road to face the top-ranked team in the Mountain West conference in Colorado State.
UW’s league-leading defense will encounter a potent Rams offense that averages 83.6 points per game, which trails only New Mexico for second in the league. Often holding teams below their scoring averages this season, this will be a test the Cowgirls might not have experienced so far this season.
“I hope we can hold them below their (scoring) average,” second-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “The only problem is that holding them below their scoring average is holding them in the 70s, and we haven’t proven that we can we score at that rate … it’s going to be a challenge.”
On a five-game winning streak and winners of its last 10 of 11 games, CSU hasn’t just been beating teams, it has been blowing them out. The team’s average margin of victory is a whopping 17.2 points, the highest in the conference by 7 points.
One thing that the Cowgirls have been able to successfully do is execute their scout defense, which has translated to their defensive dominance. It’ll be critical to execute the scout against the Rams, who have three players scoring in the top-12 in the conference.
“We pride ourselves on our defense, and we work hard on our scout,” sophomore McKinley Bradshaw said. “We work well as a team, and we really trust each other and always know where we are and how we can help, and that’s a big reason why we succeed at what we do.”
CSU plays a much different style of basketball than what it has in the past. A defensive-orientated mindset has been the Rams’ identity in previous years, similar to that of UW’s. CSU has finished in the top three in the conference in scoring defense the past three seasons.
This year, however, the Rams have taken a different approach. Almost a complete 360 from what it has been, CSU’s main priority is to score, and score a lot.
“To (CSU coach Ryun Williams’) credit, he’s changed with his personnel,” Mattinson said. “The last couple of years, it’s been knock down, drag out, it’s been possession by possession. They were willing to grind it out, we were willing to grind it out. This year, they don’t want that; that’s not how they want to play.”
The Cowgirls have been dominant at home this season, but have struggled to pull out wins on the road. Five of their seven losses have come away from the Arena-Auditorium, and with this season’s scheduling format that is built on home-and-away two-game series, winning just one game in those road series has become more important than what might have originally been anticipated.
Regardless, this Border War matchup is more than important for the Cowgirls, who have only six regular-season games left and currently sit at sixth in the MW standings.
“Every game is important,” Bradshaw said. “But, if we can get on a roll, and especially against CSU, that’ll be big, and hopefully, down the stretch, it will separate us.”