CHEYENNE – Through its past two games, the physicality of the University of Wyoming women’s opponents have had a noticeable impact on the game.
In last week’s win over Nevada, the Cowgirls surrendered 15 turnovers, just two higher than their season average. However, in Wednesday’s loss to Air Force, the Cowgirls turned the ball over 21 times, the second-highest of the season behind the 26 turnovers in the first matchup with the Falcons on Jan. 15. Even so, a potential game-winning shot from McKinley Bradshaw rimmed out at the buzzer in Wednesday’s 47-45 loss.
Against Nevada, UW managed to capitalize on its adjustments to overcome the turnovers, but didn’t have as much success Wednesday.
“Especially early in the game, I think we let their pressure bother us a little bit. We weren’t getting clean catches; we maybe missed some screens,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said after the Jan. 29 win over Nevada. “They tried to come out and get a little physical with us … we let that take us out of some of the things we wanted to do, and that’s something we’ve really been working on, and we will continue to work on.
“We’ve got to clean that up so it doesn’t hamper us as much as it did today and in the past.”
Today, UW might not encounter as physical of a game as its previous two, but it’ll have its hands full with the top-scoring team in the Mountain West in New Mexico. The good news for the Cowgirls, though, is they have gotten back to playing their traditional style of defense that’s been a trademark of the program.
In its previous three games, UW has allowed an average of 49 points per contest, starting with limiting Boise State to just 47 points Jan. 19. The Cowgirls are second in the league, holding their opponents to 58.8 points per game.
“We talked about trying to get back defensively and maybe not scheme as much and play just a little bit more,” Mattinson said. “We were giving too many opportunities to kids whose numbers say we should, but they also consistently have been them hitting them on us. So we said, ‘We’re going to get back (to doing what we do).’”
New Mexico (19-5 overall, 10-1 Mountain West) is averaging 77.2 points per game and leads the league in field goal percentage, shooting at a 46% clip. Last time the teams squared off, UW hung around by scoring 76 points, the most it has scored so far during conference play. But the Cowgirls didn’t have an answer for Shaiquel McGruder, who scored 26 points and shot 11 for 14 from the field in that game. McGruder ranks fifth in the MW, averaging 15.1 points per game and is first in field goal percentage, knocking down 61% of her shots.
Postponements and COVID-19 protocols have also had a minor impact on the Lobos, which may be helping keep them in their rhythm. They have played 24 games this season, the most in the league by three, and seven more than UW, which has only played 18 games, the fewest in the conference.
On top of facing a potent offense, the Cowgirls are traveling to arguably the hardest place to play in the conference in The Pit. The Lobos average an attendance of 3,947 people – the highest in the MW – and are 11-0 at home.
The Cowgirls (8-10, 5-5) will have a tall task ahead of them as they look to get back to .500 in conference play.