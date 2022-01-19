CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team was featured in two different types of games last week: an up-tempo contest against New Mexico on Thursday, and a grind-it-out, physical game against Air Force on Saturday.
In both situations, the Cowgirls proved they could play that respective style of play. Although it suffered a loss to the Lobos and trailed for the entire game, UW still made the game interesting by knocking down 11 3-pointers and scoring 76 points, the second-most it’s scored this season.
On Saturday, the Cowgirls managed to pull out a win behind a game-winning shot from sophomore Grace Ellis after they surrendered a season-high 26 turnovers.
“Somebody asked me, if we had 11 3s and 70-something points, what do you think would have happened,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said following Saturday’s game. “And I’ll ask you this: ‘If you had 26 turnovers and gave up 21 points from the free-throw line, do you think you could win?’ No. But we did.”
The Cowgirls also came away with the win despite committing 18 fouls and giving up 28 free-throw attempts, both of which are also season-highs. Not fouling shooters and forcing difficult shots is something the Cowgirls emphasize.
“We fouled uncharacteristically for us. We gave up more (Saturday) than we have – I’ll jokingly say this, all year – and that’s what we don’t want to do. That’s not what we are,” Mattinson said. “A couple of them, I thought we were just tired and we thought ‘Well, we’re going to make this reach-in,’ and when you’re tired, it doesn’t work that way.”
Fatigue was a theme for UW last week. Three games were postponed in early January as the Cowgirls dealt with COVID-19 issues. It meant missing out on a full squad to prepare and condition while not being able to maintain their game shape.
“We literally had a kid bite the dust every day for a while,” Mattinson said. “You’re coming to workouts to do whatever, and another kid’s gone, or whatever the issue is, and then you fight your hearts out the past two games and you find a way to win (against Air Force).”
Bouncing back from Thursday’s loss and squeaking out a win over the Falcons gave UW some momentum going into this week’s two-game road trip, starting today at Boise State. The teams were supposed to play Jan. 3, but that contest was rescheduled to Jan. 26 in Laramie.
The Broncos dealt with their own short hiatus, having two contests postponed earlier this month. Prior to that, they had dropped close games to two of the top teams in the Mountain West – a four-point loss on the road at Colorado State and a four-point loss against New Mexico. With losing four it its last five, Boise is 5-11 on the season and has already lost more games than it has since the 2015-16 season, when it finished 19-11.
Having time to prepare with the whole roster and starting to find some consistency they were finding before the pause, the Cowgirls can add to Broncos’ rough start and get back to their defensive roots by being 100%. They already own the top-scoring defense in the conference, allowing just 58.8 points per game, while Boise ranks ninth in the league, scoring 62.5 points per outing.
UW (6-7 overall, 2-2 MW) just needed a few games to find its wind and some rhythm.
“Coming off that break we had to take because of COVID was difficult,” Ellis said. “There’s no better way to get fit for a basketball game than playing a basketball game.
“I’d like to think playing against New Mexico put us in better shape to get up and down and ready (for Saturday) and, hopefully, it’ll have us in better shape for when we play Boise.”