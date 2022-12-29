With the conclusion of nearly all nonconference games, the Mountain West is gearing up for conference play.
It has been far from perfect for the University of Wyoming, but it has its eyes set on the league crown. After a successful nonconference slate, the Cowgirls seem to have the confidence to make that run.
“We are getting better, both offensively and defensively,” associate head coach Ryan Larsen said. “I am very pleased with the way we are fixing some things. We always want to continue to get better and play our best basketball at the end of the year.”
UW had an up-and-down nonconference slate. There were some heartbreaking losses, some disappointing outings and a four-game winning streak during that span. All in all, UW finished its nonconference schedule with a 7-4 record.
The Cowgirls enter MW play with the top-ranked defense in the conference, averaging just 51.9 points per game allowed. They also allow a conference-low 34.9% field goal percentage.
Their offense ranks eighth in the conference at 62.6 points per game, but they still hold the fourth-best scoring margin (+10.7). Super-senior guard Quinn Weidemann leads the team with 12.7 points per game and has been a major factor on both ends of the floor for UW.
Sophomore forward Allyson Fertig has been great on the glass, as well. The reigning MW freshman of the year leads the team with 9.6 rebounds per game.
UW will have a tall task to open conference play, as its faces off against the reining MW champ, UNLV, tonight.
“There is certainly a reason as to why they were picked to win the conference,” Larsen said. “Desi-Rae Young has really improved and added a lot to her game offensively. Their guards are playing really well, too.”
The Cowgirls were picked to finish fourth in the MW, and that is currently where they stand. Here is a look at where the other 10 conference teams stand heading into conference play.
1. UNLV (10-2 overall)UNLV opened its nonconference slate on a seven-game winning streak before dropping its first game to Pacific on Dec. 2. The Rebels’ only other loss came against Oklahoma State on Dec. 18. They are currently undefeated at home, with both their losses coming on the road.
Young – who was picked to win MW player of the year before the start of the season – has picked up where she left off last season. The junior forward is averaging a team-leading 18.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in her 12 games played.
2. San Diego State (10-3)
One of the big movers so far has been San Diego State. After getting throttled by No. 2-ranked Stanford to open the season, the Aztecs rattled off wins in 10 of their next 11 games before dropping their final game of their nonconference slate to Georgia on Dec. 21.
The Aztecs also possess a suffocating defense that allows just 53 points per game. While not the highest-scoring team in the conference (just 66.2 points per game), they have averaged a third-best 42.9% from the field.
3. Colorado State (7-4)
As expected, Colorado State has been solid throughout its nonconference slate. The Rams hit a bit of a rough patch around Thanksgiving, where they lost three of four. They flipped that script at the turn of the calendar to close out the nonconference slate at 7-4 overall.
Senior guard McKenna Hofschild once again leads the Rams in scoring, posting an impressive 19.5 points per game on 57% shooting from the field. She also leads the team in assists, averaging 8.4 per game.
5. New Mexico (7-5)
New Mexico lost three of its first five games in the month of November, two of which came in overtime. The Lobos closed their nonconference slate out by winning four of their final six games, with their losses coming to 14th-ranked Arizona and Mississippi State.
Senior forward Shaiquel McGruder has had a great start to the year for the Lobos, averaging a team-high 14 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
6. Fresno State (7-6)Fresno State had a up-and-down nonconference slate. They started the season with a 4-2 record, but then dropped three consecutive games to fall to 4-5. The Bulldogs rattled off three straight wins before falling to No. 11 UCLA to close out nonconference play.
Yanina Todorova and Amaya West have helped lead the offense for Fresno State, averaging 12.6 and 10.2 points per game, respectively. However, the team has not had the best time offensively, averaging just 56.6 points per game on 39.3% shooting.
7. Air Force (5-7)
Air Force started off the season hot, winning its first three games. However, things quickly went south from there, as the Falcons dropped four straight games en route to seven losses in their final nine contests.
Kamri Heath and Madison Smith have been bright spots for the Falcons. The two guards lead the team in scoring, averaging 15.4 and 11 points per game, respectively. The two also hold the top shooting percentages on the team, with both well over 40% from the field.
8. Boise State (5-8)
Boise State started the season 3-2, but things quickly fell apart after Thanksgiving. The Broncos dropped five consecutive games between Nov. 25 and Dec. 10, with two of those losses coming in overtime by three points or less. They did manage to close the season out on a high note by winning two of their last three games.
Despite the record, the Broncos still have a lot going for them. They average 70 points per game and only allow teams to score around 62 points per game. They also are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the conference, averaging just over 35% from deep.
9. Nevada (3-8)
One team that has had a pretty large fall from grace has been the Wolf Pack. Nevada started the year 2-2, but fell apart after that point. Nevada lost six of its final seven games, including five straight to close nonconference play.
Lexie Givens has been one of the few bright spots for Nevada so far. The junior forward has led the team in both points and rebounds through their first 11 games, averaging 11.4 points and 7 rebounds per game.
10. Utah State (3-8)
Utah State also had a pretty rough go in nonconference play. The Aggies won their first game of the season, but quickly unraveled. They lost eight of their last 10 games, including their final three games of nonconference action, to fall to 3-8 on the year.
Part of Utah State’s woes has been its poor defense. The Aggies allow the most points in the MW by almost four points per game (72.4 points allowed per game). Their offense also cannot make up for defensive woes, as they only average 60.9 points per game.
11. San Jose State (2-9)
Not much has gone right for San Jose State through their first 11 games. The Spartans lost eight of their first nine games, including six straight. Their lone two wins of the season came almost a month apart from each other.
Part of San Jose State’s problem is its inability to hold onto the ball. The Spartans commit a conference-high 19.1 turnovers per game. They also have the lowest assist-to-turnover ratio at a 0.42 (eight assists to 19.1 turnovers per game)