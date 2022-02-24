CHEYENNE – If the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team was going to snap UNLV’s 12-game winning streak Thursday night, it was going to need to have a well-balanced attack offensively and its usual defensive effort.
Scoring 15 points above its season average and making two of the top five scorers in the Mountain West uncomfortable for most of the game, the Cowgirls were able to do that, coming away with a 77-73 win at Arena-Auditorium and knocking off the top team in the conference.
“I was pleased with, for the most part, with what we were trying to do, especially early in the first half,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We had a specific plan that entailed three things and I thought for the most part, we got that done. If you score 77 points you should win some games, and today, we did.”
Allyson Fertig knocked down a couple of baskets early, giving the Cowgirls an 4-0 advantage, but it was McKinley Bradshaw that helped widen that gap. The junior netted a quick 11 points including three 3-pointers that forced a UNLV timeout with 4 minutes, 3 seconds to play in the quarter.
Out of the pause Bradshaw converted a 3-point play, capping a 12-2 run. Bradshaw finished with 16 of the Cowgirls’ 27 first-quarter points.
“It’s definitely nice when she can do that and kind of lets us take a deep breath and settle in,” senior Tommi Olson said. “When she doesn’t think about and just plays her game, we’re really good.”
UW maintained its lead through the second quarter, finding opportunities in both its zone and motion offense. Grace Ellis went on a five-point run midway through the frame, helping spark an 8-2 Cowgirls run where they built a 13-point lead – its largest of the game The Rebels chipped away at their deficit to close out the first half and trailed 41-36 at the break.
At times, it seemed like the Rebels were just one step behind trying to stop the Cowgirls’ offense. Behind its patience, UW shot at a 47.1% mark from the field and 40% from behind the arc in the first half.
“In the first half, we took very good shots. We had some good action,” Mattinson said. “We were patient when we needed to be, I like the pace we played at bringing the ball up early … and I liked the patience and the way our kids executed and handled it at the end.”
After an Alba Sanchez Ramos 3-pointer to open up the second half, UNLV responded with a nine-point run and a Nneka Obiazor layup made it 46-44, the closest that game had been since early in the first quarter. Tess Barnes answered with a corner 3-pointer, pushing the Cowgirls’ lead back to two possessions, but the Cowgirls would go cold for the rest of the quarter, going on a 4:50 scoring drought and only holding a one-point lead entering the fourth.
Throughout the second half, the UNLV’s full-court presence and zone defense did enough to slow the Cowgirls down, which didn’t allow the game to get out of reach.
With 5:35 to play, Kiara Jackson took advantage of a broken down Cowgirls defense and drained a 3-pointer to knot the score 57-57. UW answered with an 11-point run and UNLV didn’t score again until there was less than a minute to play.
The Cowgirls’ defense held UNLV’s lethal duo Essence Booker and Desi-Rae Young to a combined 8-24 shooting.
“That was our game plan,” Mattinson said. “We wanted to take Booker and Young out of the game, we had to – that’s the two kids you had to take out. And I thought we did a really, really good job on both of them for the majority of the game.”
Bradshaw finished with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds and Ellis added 13. All of Quinn Weidemann’s 12 points came in the fourth quarter while she eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career. Fertig finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
The Cowgirls (13-11 overall, 9-6 Mountain West) are now the only team in the league that has beaten both New Mexico and UNLV. They have a quick turnaround, hosting San Diego State for a 2 p.m. tipoff Saturday.
WYOMING 77, UNLV 73
UNLV…............. 18 17 15 23 – 73
Wyoming.…….. 27 14 10 26 – 77
UNLV: Booker 4-11 2-2 13, Ethridge 5-8 0-0 11, Young 4-13 2-2 10, Rooks 2-10 0-0 5, Durazo-Frescas 2-5 0-0 5, Obiazor 6-10 2-5 14, Jackson 4-6 0-0 10, Wilfred 1-1 3-3 5, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Winfrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-65 9-12 73
Wyoming: Bradshaw 9-15 1-1 23, Weidemann 2-8 6-6 12, Fertig 4-12 2-2 10, Olson 3-9 0-0 7, Sanchez-Ramos 2-6 1-2 6, Ellis 3-6 6-6 13, Mellema 1-2 0-0 3, Barnes 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 25-59 16-17 77
3-pointers: UNLV 8-17 (Booker 3-3, Jackson 2-2 Ethridge 1-1, Durazo-Frescas 1-3, Brown 0-1, Obiazor 0-1, Rooks 1-6); UW 11-29 (Bradshaw 4-8, Weidemann 2-6, Barnes 1-1, Melleman 1-2, Ellis 1-2, Sanchez Ramos 1-3, Olson 1-6, Fertig 0-1). Rebounds: UNLV 30 (Young 7); UW 43 (Fertig 13). Assists: UNLV 10 (Ethridge 3, Rooks 3); UW 19 (Olson 6). Turnovers: UNLV 8 (Young 4); UW 14 (Bradshaw 3, Fertig 3). Blocks: UNLV 0; UW 3 (Fertig 2). Steals: UNLV 7 (Three with 2); UW 2 (Sanchez Ramos 1, Ellis 1). Team fouls: UNLV 20; UW 12. Fouled out: UNLV 1 (Booker)
Attendance: 2,416