CHEYENNE – With offensive production coming from unusual contributors and a trademark defensive performance, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team snapped a two-game skid Wednesday night.
The Cowgirls got double-figures from two bench players and held Boise State to 28% from the field to pick up a win 61-47 win at Arena-Auditorium.
“If you asked me if we could win by 14 points with McKinley (Bradshaw) and Quinn (Weidemann) going a combined 2 for 16, I would have said I don’t think there’s a very good chance of us doing it,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “But everybody else stepped up.”
The teams traded baskets to start the game but Alba Sanchez Ramos connected on a transition pull-up 3-pointer at the top of the arc that started a 9-0 run over 1 minute, 31 seconds, giving the Cowgirls the lead. The run forced a Boise State timeout midway through the period with UW ahead 14-6 and Boise never led again.
Last week at Boise, the Cowgirls surrendered a fourth quarter lead in a 70-59 loss. They didn’t want a repeat ending.
“The main thing for us was our intensity and our main goal this game was to be the aggressor and be the one that punches them instead of being the ones that gets punched,” said freshman Emily Mellema, who finished with 10 points off the bench. “(We wanted to) be able to finish the full game, play the full 40 minutes and be the aggressor, and come out with energy and intensity and with discipline on offense.”
The Cowgirls netted four consecutive field goals that helped them build a seven-point advantage early in the second frame, but after Boise State cut its deficit down to four, both teams went without a field goal for the next 4:22. Mary Kay Naro broke the drought with a 3-pointer and the teams traded baskets before UW went into the break with the four-point lead.
While Boise State was getting out and contesting the Cowgirls’ outside shots, UW managed to establish a paint presence in the first half. Freshman center Allyson Fertig picked up her second foul with 9:16 left in the second quarter and sat out the remainder of the half. Even with Fertig on the bench, UW still maintained that inside presence, mainly behind the contributions from sophomore Paula Salazar. She finished with 11 first-half points and was the other bench player to score double-digits, finishing with 15 for the game. UW had 16 first-half points in the paint and 38 in the game.
“I thought Paula Salazar stepped up in the first half,” Mattinson said. “To be honest with you, if Paula didn’t answer the bell in the first half, this could have been a lot different, but she did.”
Salazar would continue playing those quality minutes in the second half with Fertig picking up her third foul 29 seconds into the third period. Fertig played just eight minutes after being called for her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter. Regardless, the Cowgirls would open the third quarter outscoring Boise 10-4 until through the opening 5:15. Five different Cowgirls scored during that span including Mellema, who scored seven points in the quarter and ended the quarter with a bucket to give UW a 50-38 lead after the third.
UW closed out the game holding Boise to just 3 for 17 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter.
“We have been over-scripting things defensively the last few games,” Mattinson said. “We said we’re going back to (what we do. Wednesday), we were picking them up higher, we were picking them up wider, we were more aggressive on the on-ball (screens) on both the screener and on the ball. … I think that constant pressure wore them out a little bit and that’s the advantage we have.”
Sanchez Ramos finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Weidemann was tasked with guarding the Broncos leading scorer in Dominique Leonidas and held her to five points. The Cowgirls (7-9, 3-4) host Nevada on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
WYOMING 61, BOISE STATE 47
Boise State…... 13 14 11 9 – 47
Wyoming.…….. 16 15 19 11 – 61
Boise State: Mar. Naro 4-15 0-0 9, Hull 2-10 4-8 8, Muse 2-4 2-5 6, Leonidas 2-6 1-2 5, Ostlie 1-5 0-0 3, Clark 3-8 1-1 8, Lovrovich 2-5 1-2 6, Bowers 1-4 0-0 2, McQuietor 0-1 0-0 0, Mac. Naro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-60 9-18 47
Wyoming: Sanchez Ramos 6-11 1-2 15, Fertig 2-2 3-3 7, Weidemann 1-5 0-0 3, Bradshaw 1-11 0-0 2, Olson 0-4 0-0 0, Salazar 7-14 1-2 15, Mellema 3-8 4-5 10, Ellis 4-8 0-2 9, Bull 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-63 9-14 61
3-pointers: BSU 4-18 (Ostlie 1-3, Clark 1-3, Lovrovich 1-3, Mar. Naro 1-7, Mac. Naro 0-2); UW 4-16 (Sanchez Ramos 2-3, Ellis 1-2, Weidemann 1-4, Olson 0-1, Salazar 0-1, Bradshaw 0-2, Mellema 0-3). Rebounds: BSU 44 (Hull 11); UW 44 (Sanchez Ramos 10). Assists: BSU 8 (Three with 2); UW 9 (Mellema 3). Turnovers: BSU 13 (Mar. Naro 4); UW 9 (Sanchez Ramos 3). Blocks: BSU 5 (Muse 2); UW 3 (Three with 1). Steals: BSU 4 (Leonidas 3); UW 4 (Bradshaw 2). Team fouls: BSU 17; UW 17. Fouled out: none
Attendance: 2,009