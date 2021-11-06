For the second time this season, the University of Wyoming volleyball team and San Jose State played a five-set battle. This time it was SJSU that rallied Thursday night to prevail 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 25-17, 18-16 in the UniWyo Sports Complex.
In the fifth set, the Cowgirls (13-12 overall, 5-8 Mountain West) trailed 14-11 and scored four straight points for a 15-14 advantage for match point in the Cowgirls’ favor. After back-to-back Spartan points, the Cowgirls tied the set at 16-16 on a Jackie McBride and KC McMahon block, but SJSU scored back-to-back kills to break the tie and win the match.
McBride made UW history, surpassing Erin Kirby (2011-14) on the all-time sets played list and has now played in a program record 482 during her Cowgirls career. McBride tallied 11 kills and hit .357, while leading the way with five total blocks.
Teresa Garza led the Cowgirls with a career high 13 kills. Garza also added seven digs. McMahon chipped in with nine kills to go along with eight digs and four total blocks.
In the back row, Erika Jones led all players with 21 digs. Jones also added three assists and a pair of service aces. Both UW setters tallied double-doubles against the Spartans. Abby Olsen dished out 27 assists and had 10 digs to tally her fourth double-double of the season. Payton Chamberlain had her second ever double-double when she had 11 assists and 11 digs.
Both teams hit well below .200 as San Jose (16-7, 10-3 MW) hit .174 with the Cowgirls hitting just .129.
The Cowgirls will next host Nevada at 6:30 p.m. today.