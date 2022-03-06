CHEYENNE – Although March Madness is upon us, the chances the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team faces Colorado State in its first game of the Mountain West Conference tournament Monday are high.
Just four days ago, the Cowgirls defeated their Border War rival to lock up the No. 3 seed in the tournament and receive a first-round bye. Now, the Cowgirls will await the winner of today’s CSU and San Jose State game to see who their next opponent will be.
Having played both teams twice, the familiarity will restrict adjustments, and it could come down to who makes the biggest plays.
“At this point in the year, you can’t make crazy changes,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “What it really boils down to is some players gotta make some plays on both ends … and then see what happens.”
What’s even more critical down the final stretch of the season is the Cowgirls continuing to figure themselves out, senior Quinn Weidemann said. As difficult as it may be, trying not to look ahead is key.
“What we’ve been saying the last couple of weeks is nothing’s promised. You don’t know when your last game’s going to be,” Weidemann said. “So it’s just focusing on right now and improving ourselves every single day, and when it comes to game time, just focus on that and not everything else around us.”
Winning nine of its last 11 games and entering the tournament on a three-game winning streak has UW feeling like it’s playing its best basketball of the season. That has seemed to be the theme for the Cowgirls in the past three season, Mattinson said. It was the case last season, when the they rattled off four wins in four days to win their first MW tournament title.
There have been struggles – mainly offensively – throughout the course of the season, but they seem to have been ironed out at the perfect time of the year.
“This is probably one of the highest points of the season from a team perspective,” senior guard Tommi Olson said. “But, we have to raise our game even more and we still have room to grow and to improve when we get to the tournament.”
Before the Cowgirls (15-11 overall, 11-6 Mountain West) started to find their groove, they suffered consecutive losses to Boise State and Utah State on the road. It was arguably the lowest point in what was an up-and-down season at the time.
But after that setback was when offensive production became less of an issue, and UW started to figure out its identity on that side of the ball, which had to be reshaped following a season-ending knee injury suffered by Ola Ustowska.
“We started playing more consistently after the Boise State and Utah State games, minus Air Force, but the rest of the time we’ve been scoring pretty well,” Mattinson said. “But I still think that’s our woes going into the tournament. We’re going to have to score.”
When the Cowgirls entered last year’s conference tournament, they had gone three weeks without playing a game after five contests were canceled because of COVID-19 issues among their opponents. As a seventh seed in last year’s conference tournament, the UW was not awarded a bye and had to play on the first Sunday of the tournament. The Cowgirls felt like they needed that contest, though, having been so long since their previous game.
This time around, the bye could be beneficial, even though UW could, once again, be peaking at the right time.
“The big difference between this year and last year is we needed to play that Sunday because we hadn’t played for a month,” Mattinson said. “(We’re) playing well, playing well at the right time … you want to win as many as you can, but I think my job is to have (us) playing (our) best down the stretch and, knock on wood, I think we’ve been able to do that.”