LARAMIE – Holding a two-possession lead with 25 seconds remaining in the game, it seemed as if the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team was on its way to a victory.
Air Force had other plans.
After Falcons guard Cierra Winters drove and finished at the rim with 19 seconds left, Air Force forced a turnover on the Cowgirls’ inbound pass, leading to a Lauren McDonald 3-pointer. That was five Air Force points in seven seconds as they knotted the score 54-54 for just the third tie of the game.
It wouldn’t be tied for much longer.
The Cowgirls had the ball under their own basket after calling a timeout with Grace Ellis inbounding. Ellis passed it in to Allyson Fertig, dove into the paint, got the ball back, and got a shot to fall with 2.7 seconds left giving UW the 56-54 lead, allowing it to escape with a 57-54 win Saturday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium.
“I don’t think we scripted that. We just had to play off each other, we had to get the ball in and we knew they were in foul trouble,” Ellis said. “There’s going to be games where those shots aren’t going to drop for them and this was just one of the games where it did drop, but we still had time on the clock to make sure we could win it.”
A bucket from Kamri Heath gave the Falcons the early 2-0 lead, but that would be the only time the visiting team was ahead in the game. Less than two minutes later, Quinn Weidemann drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc for the first Cowgirls points of the game, igniting a 10-0 run over the following 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
It eventually forced an Air Force timeout after a triple from Alba Sanchez Ramos with 5:09 to play in the first.
That was the final field goal UW made in the opening quarter. Its next five points in the frame came from the free-throw line.
Both teams struggled to get going offensively in the second quarter, with the Cowgirls committing three early turnovers in the first three minutes of the period. McKinley Bradshaw finally got a 3 to fall with 5:12 remaining in the half to give the Cowgirls a 20-14 lead, but the rest of the half featured just five combined made field goals and UW went into the locker room with a 24-20 advantage.
Behind its ball pressure and denying passes, Air Force forced 15 turnovers in the first half and 16 of its 20 first-half points came off of turnovers. Entering the game, UW only committed 12.6 turnovers per contest. It had 13 with 2:03 left to play in the first half. Regardless, UW still maintained its lead and one of the reasons being winning the rebounding battle. UW outrebounded Air Force 27-11 in the first 20 minutes.
“You work one end and obviously you’re doing a great job on the boards, but you’re giving them opportunities (with turnovers),” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “Besides that, you’re winning the game … all you have to do is just make some better decisions with the ball and it would take care of itself.”
UW opened the second half with a 10-2 run, but the Falcons didn’t flinch, responding with a run of their own and trailed 41-39 going into the fourth quarter. The Falcons were using their physicality to get to the rim and get to the free-throw line, especially in the second half. They went 9 for 10 from the charity stripe in the third period.
“Air Force has always been a really physical team,” said Ellis, who finished with 10 points. “We got a lot more fouls called than in previous games and that was something we had to adjust to … and we we just had to stand our ground.”
On the first possession of the fourth period, Haley Jones knotted the score 41-41 for the first tie of the game. UW answered by finding some offensive consistency and ran through its motion to find quality looks and build a small lead. Although the Cowgirls surrendered that lead and were plagued by turnovers, they ultimately found a way to win and improve to 6-7 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
“There was a stretch during the fourth quarter we played really well offensively,” Mattinson said. “We got them off balance, we got the ball moved around. We got the ball inside a couple of times to Grace, a couple of times to Allyson, but, like I said, (Air Force) wasn’t going to go away.”
Air Force forced 26 turnovers and turned it into 24 points. The Cowgirls outrebounded the Falcons 47-26.
Bradshaw finished with a game-high 20 points and Fertig notched her third career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. UW travels to Boise State on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
“You gotta embrace the win and be happy with it and then figure out on Monday what you need to do,” Mattinson said. “In this case … it’s going to be what we need to do against Boise State.”
WYOMING 57, AIR FORCE 54
Air Force…….......... 9 11 19 15 – 54
Wyoming……........ 15 9 17 16 – 57
Air Force: Winters 3-10 8-12 14, Jones 2-6 6-8 10, Heath 3-7 3-4 9, Snyder 3-14 0-0 7, Huntimer 0-1 0-0 0, L. McDonald 3-8 2-2 10, N. McDonald 1-4 2-2 4, Britt 0-4 0-0 0, MacMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 15-56 21-28 54
Wyoming: Bradshaw 6-16 6-9 20, Fertig 4-5 5-6 13, Weidemann 3-5 0-0 7, Sanchez Ramos 1-4 3-4 6, Olson 0-2 0-0 0, Ellis 4-5 2-3 10, Ustowska 0-2 1-4 1, Mellema 0-1 0-0 0, Salazar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 18-42 17-26 57
3-pointers: AFA 3-11 (L. McDonald 2-3, Snyder 1-4, Winters 0-1, N. McDonald 0-1, Smith 0-2); UW 4-14 (Bradshaw 2-6, Weidemann 1-2, Sanchez Ramos 1-2, Ellis 0-1, Ustowska 0-1, Olson 0-2). Rebounds: AFA 26 (Jones 7); UW 47 (Fertig 12, Sanchez Ramos 9, Olson 9). Assists: AFA 7 (Snyder 2, N. McDonald 2); UW 12 (Weidemann 4, Olson 3). Turnovers: AFA 8 (Winters 3); UW 26 (Fertig 4, Olson 4). Blocks: AFA 1 (Huntimer); UW 4 (Weidemann 2). Steals: AFA 14 (Winters 5); UW 4 (Olson 3). Team fouls: AFA 24; UW 18. Fouled out: UW (Weidemann)
Attendance: 1,981