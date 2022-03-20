CHEYENNE – Coming off a disappointing outing in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West conference tournament, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team entered the WNIT with a chip on its shoulder.
Though they had to grind it out, the Cowgirls bounced back from that 51-38 loss to Colorado State and defeated Idaho State in overtime during the opening round of the WNIT on Thursday.
“We scored 38 points (in the Colorado State game),” senior guard Quinn Weidemann said following Thursday’s win. “We definitely wanted to prove that we’re better than that, we can shoot better than that, we can play better than that.”
There was never any question regarding whether the Cowgirls wanted to continue their postseason play. It was right after getting bounced in the MW tournament that UW wanted to get back on the court, Weidemann said.
“Immediately after the game, we were like, ‘We don’t know if we will get a bid or not, but we definitely want to play,’” she said.
The Cowgirls came out ready to play Thursday, and found a way to pull out a win against a team that’s as good as the Cowgirls have seen this season, coach Gerald Mattinson said.
Part of the challenge the Bengals presented was their physicality, especially in the paint against freshman Allyson Fertig. Part of the similarity the programs share is the ability to rebound. Wyoming finished conference play holding the largest rebounding margin in the league at 7.3. While they did out-rebound Idaho State, the advantage was 34-31. Fertig was responsible for nearly one-third of those rebounds, grabbing 11. She was also responsible for eight of the 11 Cowgirls offensive rebounds.
The experience Fertig is gaining in these postseason games is critical, said Weidemann, who has taken part in plenty of postseason action.
“It’s going to be huge (for Fertig), especially if we keep playing in the WNIT, and games keep getting harder and harder,” Weidemann said. “She’s got that experience that she’s going to hit some big shots, she’s going to get those big rebounds … she’s going to improve tremendously in that aspect.”
With matchups being as important as ever during March and tournament time, it was like looking in the mirror for UW on Thursday. Today, the Cowgirls will face a Tulsa team that poses a different type of matchup. Tulsa defeated North Texas 75-62 in round one.
Mattinson said when prepping for a team the Cowgirls haven’t seen before, they compare the new opponent to a team they’re familiar with. In Idaho State’s case, it was Air Force. For Tulsa, it could be like preparing for a faster-paced team like a New Mexico or UNLV.
“We were balanced teams (Thursday), kind of a mirror of each other. Now, we’ll see what happens with Tulsa,” Mattinson said. “I think we’re going to see a team that’s a little more athletic, likes to get up the floor a little bit more. So, now we’re going to have to adjust and see how well we adjust going forward.
“It’s tournament time. What you gotta do is have some plays happen (for you), and you have to survive and advance.”
Familiar foe
If the Cowgirls win today’s matchup, they could meet Air Force in the next round of the tournament if the Falcons defeat UCLA. UW and Air Force split games this year, with the combined difference between the two matchups just five points.