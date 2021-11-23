LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team used a fast start in the first half Monday night for a 71-48 home win against Chadron State in the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls shot 10-of-14 in the first 10 minutes and carried a 23-16 lead into the second quarter. The UW defense also clamped down by holding the Eagles to six points on 3-of-13 shooting in second quarter for a 43-22 at halftime lead. The Cowgirls were 19-of-34 (56%) from the field in the first half.
Although the Cowgirls totaled just seven points in the third quarter, Chadron State (1-3) was held in check with 11 points for a 50-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
UW freshman center Allyson Fertig dominated the fourth quarter with eight points and six rebounds as the Cowgirls hit 8-of-19 shots to outscore Chadron State 21-15 in the final period.
“Once again we played hard, but not always smart — but we played hard,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a news release. “I would have liked to have seen us execute a little bit better (Monday night). We’ve got to go back and look at some film and get better on the offensive end.”
Cowgirl junior guard McKinley Bradshaw led all scorers with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 19 minutes of action. Fertig posted career highs in points (14) and rebounds (10) en route to her first career double-double.
UW sophomore guard Ola Ustowska and sophomore forward Paula Salazar added nine and eight points, respectively, off the bench, with Salazar also grabbing six boards. Sophomore guard/forward Lexi Bull and sophomore forward Grace Ellis added six boards each.
Wyoming scored 38 points from its reserves. The Cowgirls also had advantages in points in the paint (52-14), second-chance points (16-5) and points off turnovers (14-8).
“We needed the bench (Monday night),” Mattinson said. “I thought the bench stepped up and got some scoring done and that was a great effort from them.”
The Cowgirls (2-2) outrebounded the Eagles 50-23 and had 16 assists — 11 in the first half — compared to 10 for Chadron State. Senior guard Quinn Weidemann led the Cowgirls with five assists and senior guard Tommi Olson added four.
The Cowgirls will now hit the road for the Denver Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic. UW will face Tulane at 1 p.m. Friday and play again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against host Denver University.
“I think defensively we’ll be fine this weekend, but I know that Tulane will present a huge challenge for us,” Mattinson said. “They’re very talented, they will be no-doubt, up-until-this-point the best team we’ve faced this year.