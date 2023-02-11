University of Wyoming sophomore Grace Ellis reacts during the Cowgirls’ 76-73 overtime victory over Idaho State in the first round of the WNIT tournament Thursday in Laramie. Kyle Spradley/UW athletics
University of Wyoming sophomore guard Emily Mellema drives to the basket for a layup during the Cowboys’ 61-60 victory over Air Force on Jan. 11 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Troy Babbitt/UW athletics
LARAMIE — During his weekly news conference Jan. 31, associate head coach Ryan Larsen talked about the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team needing to reestablish the Arena-Auditorium as a feared place for opposing teams to play.
Now, more than ever, Larsen’s comments ring true. With three of the team’s five remaining home games coming in Laramie, the Cowgirls are poised to pick up some much-needed momentum heading into the conference tournament next month.
“It is a very big objective for me right now,” Larsen said. “Now, more than ever, we need to have a really good showing at home.”
The Cowgirls have been far from bad at home this season. They sit with a 9-3 record at the Arena-Auditorium and are also 5-2 at home this year during Mountain West play.
But the struggles Larsen talked about have not necessarily come in the wins and losses column. Rather, they have come in the way UW has played at home. Prior to Thursday night’s game against Utah State, it held just a plus-seven point differential and has double-digit losses to UNLV and San Diego State.
The number is a stark contrast to the first six home conference games for the Cowgirls, who held a plus-42 point margin. UW had a 71-57 loss over UNLV during that span, and also had two wins of 14 or more points.
Part of the Cowgirls’ issues at home this season have been slow starts and long scoreless stretches. Against San Diego State, UW shot just 23.5% from the field during the first quarter and went 0-for-7 from 3-point range. After a hot start against UNLV, UW shot below 25% in the second and third quarters, which allowed UNLV to take a stranglehold on the game.
But perhaps the most troublesome part of the Cowgirls’ play at home has been their struggles to hold on to leads. UW saw two double-digit leads erased in the second half. While the Cowgirls managed to win both, it wasn’t pretty. Larsen said that they will be in great shape once that issue is cleaned up.
“(Losing leads at home) has been bothering me,” Larsen said. “It’s been the same conversation over and over again, where we forget to do the things that gave us the lead.”
Larsen said he wants to see more consistent contributions from his players, but particularly in his bench. The Cowgirls, who pride themselves on their depth, have been outscored 109-83 on the bench at home during the conference portion of this season.
Larsen specifically mentioned Emily Mellema, Tess Barnes and Marta Savic needing to play crucial roles on both sides of the ball for the team moving forward. The three of them playing at the level they are capable of helps out the rest of the starters in a big way.
“I’m not talking about scoring double-digits (every night). I’m talking about being effective and doing things well,” Larsen said. “That will help us maintain leads and build leads and get much better as the season goes on.
“When those guys have played well, they have stepped up.”
Thursday night’s matchup against Utah State was a step in the right direction that the Cowgirls needed, Larsen said. From the opening jump against the Aggies, UW put its foot on the gas and never looked back. The Cowgirls got meaningful contributions from everyone up and down the lineup and never once looked like they lost control of the game.
“It was very nice to play against a team that we could punch at the start (and not look back),” sophomore forward Allyson Fertig said. “… It is definitely a confidence booster for everyone on the team.”
The road ahead isn’t easy for the Cowgirls. Despite three of their final five games being at home, four of the five teams they will face all have winning Mountain West records.
It starts tonight when UW faces off against Air Force. The last time the teams played, the Cowgirls narrowly escaped Colorado Springs with a win, thanks to a last-second layup by Tommi Olson.
UW had its struggles with turnovers all night in that game, something Air Force is particularly good at. The Falcons lead the MW with an average of 19.8 turnovers forced per game and also have a 6.04 turnover margin. When the teams met last, the Cowgirls were forced into 15 turnovers, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
“Air Force is going to be a tough game,” Fertig said. “They always bring it against us. I am excited, but it is going to be very physical, and we will need to bring our best game.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.