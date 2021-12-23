CHEYENNE – Wrapping up its nonconference slate, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team went on the road for arguably its toughest task to date Wednesday afternoon.
Regardless, the Cowgirls didn’t flinch and trailed by single digits late, but fell in a 72-61 loss to unbeaten Nebraska.
“I’m not pleased we lost, but I’m pleased we came into another tough environment and played, I think, probably the best team we’ve played all year, and that we might play all year,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said in a postgame radio interview with KFBC.
Knowing they were going up against a prolific offense, the Cowgirls traded shots with the Huskers throughout a first quarter that featured eight lead changes. With the game tied 20-20 after a bucket from freshman Allyson Fertig, Mi’Cole Cayton drained a 3-pointer from the wing as time expired, and Nebraska carried a 23-20 lead into the second period. It would hold onto that lead for the remainder of the contest.
Nebraska made five of its nine 3-point shots in the first quarter. Even when the Cowgirls were scrambling to contest shots, the Huskers couldn’t seem to miss.
After shooting 46.7% from the field in the opening frame, the Cowgirls could only muster 11 points in the second and only five through the final 5 minutes, 59 seconds of the half. Nebraska scored 11 points during that span, which allowed them to gain a cushion and a 42-31 lead after the first half.
The Huskers started to dissect what the Cowgirls were doing defensively and countered with Annika Stewart knocking down shots, including from the outside, to finish with a game-high 21 points.
“The first quarter, we played really, really good on both ends. Then they figured out what we were doing on the on-ball screens,” Mattinson said. “Overall, outside of half of the second quarter and part of the third quarter, we played really, really well on both ends.”
Although it held Nebraska to just 6 for 17 from the field, UW couldn’t quite chip away at its deficit in the third quarter because of its own offensive struggles, shooting just 20% throughout the frame, which allowed the Huskers to build their lead to as much as 19 in the quarter.
Nebraska (12-0) was 7 for 12 from the 3-point line in the first half, but only 2 of 11 in the second half, which ultimately gave the Cowgirls the chance to hang around.
“We did some things defensively that we changed mid-game, which I was happy we were able to do that,” Mattinson said. “We took away some of those threes.”
Late in the final period, the Cowgirls went on a 10-point run that was capped by a pair of free throws from Alba Sanchez Ramos with 2:20 remaining, but that was the end of the comeback attempt.
“We got ourselves back into it and made them a little bit nervous,” Mattinson said. “We won’t quit, so you always give yourself a chance when you do that. That’s the type of people we are and the type of people we have.”
Fertig paced the Cowgirls with 16 points and nine rebounds. Sanchez Ramos added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, and sophomore Ola Ustowska netted 10. Jaz Shelley finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Nebraska, and Isabelle Bourne scored 13.
The Cowgirls (4-5) open conference play with a road matchup at San Diego State at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
NEBRASKA 72, WYOMING 61
Wyoming.……................... 20 11 8 22 – 61
Nebraska….................…. .23 19 15 15 – 72
Wyoming: Fertig 7-16 2-3 16, Sanchez Ramos 3-10 5-6 12, Bradshaw 4-10 0-0 9, Weidemann 1-5 3-4 6, Olson 0-4 0-0 0, Ustowska 4-7 0-0 10, Salazar 2-3 0-0 5, Mellema 1-1 1-1 3, Ellis 0-3 0-0 0, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 22-61 11-14 61
Nebraska: Bourne 5-7 1-2 13, Shelley 5-9 0-0 12, Haiby 3-6 2-3 9, Cravens 4-6 1-2 9, Scoggin 1-4 0-0 2, Stewart 8-13 2-3 21, Markowski 1-8 1-2 3, Cayton 1-2 0-0 3, Coley 0-3 0-0 0, Weidner 0-0 0-0 0, Moriarty 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-61 7-12 72
3-pointers: UW 6-24 (Ustowska 2-4, Salazar 1-2, Bradshaw 1-3, Weidemann 1-3, Sanchez Ramos 1-5, Fertig 0-1, Olson 0-2, Ellis 0-2, Barnes 0-2); NU 9-25 (Stewart 3-7, Bourne 2-3, Shelley 2-4, Haiby 1-2, Cayton 1-2, Markowski 0-1, Porter 0-1, Brown 0-1, Scoggin 0-2, Coley 0-2). Rebounds: UW 36 (Fertig 9); NU 39 (Shelley 11). Assists: UW 12 (Sanchez Ramos 3, Olson 3); NU 17 (Shelley 7). Turnovers: UW 9 (Sanchez Ramos 3); NU 9 (Scoggin 2). Blocks: UW 2 (Fertig, Ellis); NU 6 (Stewart 3). Steals: UW 3 (Three with 1); NU 4 (Four with 1). Team fouls: UW 13; NU 17. Fouled out: none