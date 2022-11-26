CHEYENNE – The Thanksgiving hangover hit the University of Wyoming women’s basketball hard during a 67-54 loss to Pacific in the first game of the Tiger Turkey Tip-Off on Friday afternoon in Stockton, California.

“It was a struggle on both ends of the court to begin,” Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said in a news release. “We didn’t do what we wanted to do in our scout early on, which is a credit to Pacific. We let them go on a run to start, and it was an uphill battle after that.”


