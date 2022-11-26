CHEYENNE – The Thanksgiving hangover hit the University of Wyoming women’s basketball hard during a 67-54 loss to Pacific in the first game of the Tiger Turkey Tip-Off on Friday afternoon in Stockton, California.
“It was a struggle on both ends of the court to begin,” Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said in a news release. “We didn’t do what we wanted to do in our scout early on, which is a credit to Pacific. We let them go on a run to start, and it was an uphill battle after that.”
The Cowgirls came out slow to open the game. UW scored just four points in the opening frame, shooting 2-for-9 from the field.
The defense did not fare much better. It gave up a total of 21 points while allowing the Tigers to shoot 7-for-13 from the field.
The Cowgirls fared better in the final two quarters shooting the ball, but were unable to find an answer for Pacific’s Liz Smith. The junior finished the game with 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting to help lead the Tigers on the offensive end.
Super senior guard Quinn Weidemann was one of the lone bright spots offensively for the Cowgirls. While she struggled to score in the first half, she scored 11 points in the second half for UW.
Marta Savic and Malena Pedersen had solid games, as well. Savic posted seven points and four rebounds on 3-for-5 shooting from the field. However, she got into some foul trouble early in the first half, which kept her out of the game. Pedersen posted eight points and two rebounds on 4-for-9 shooting from the field.
The Cowgirls’ struggles shooting were clear, but they also struggled in areas they usually excel in.
Prior to Friday’s game, the Cowgirls had not been out-rebounded by their opponents. Against Pacific, UW was out-rebounded by seven during the game (28-21). They also gave up seven offensive rebounds, most of which came in the first half.
The defense, which had been stout all season long, gave up a season-high 51% shooting from the field (26-for-51) and 53.3% (8-for-15) from beyond the arc.
Fortunately for the Cowgirls, they will not have a ton of time to sit around and think about this loss. They get right back at things today at 2 p.m. against UC Davis in their second game of the weekend.