CHEYENNE – Being a Cowgirl was always on Allyson Fertig’s radar.
The Douglas product had known for a while that she wanted to be a member of the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.
In November, she was officially able to make that dream become a reality when she signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career.
“Wyoming was the first school to ever contact me, and right away there was just that bond,” Fertig said.
Standing at 6-foot-5, the senior will take a post presence with her to the Cowgirls that they haven’t had much of this season.
Fertig verbally committed to Wyoming during her junior year, shortly after they had offered her a scholarship. Once the offer was made, the decision was pretty much set in stone. Although she drew interest from a few other schools, her early commitment didn’t allow for those other schools to continue pursuing her.
“I committed so early, so I didn’t end up having many offers (from other schools),” Fertig said. “But that was fine with me, because I knew I wanted to play for Wyoming.”
Second-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson knows he’s also going to have a solid player joining his roster next season.
“We made a commitment a long time ago to try and keep kids in the state,” Mattinson said. “Especially if we have a need at a position and that player is capable of playing. So, I think we’re pretty fortunate that she chose us.”
Douglas is the No.1 team in Class 3A and is often referred to as the overall best team in the state. Sitting undefeated at 12-0, Fertig is a big reason why.
She averages 24.1 points, 14.1 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per contest. Just a few weeks ago, she had a monster performance with 39 points, 20 rebounds and 11 blocks against Buffalo.
Her productivity and importance to the Bearcats are evident. Being such a force on the court, she’s often double-teamed and is the main focus of the opposing teams’ scouting report. Adapting to what’s been thrown at her since her freshman season has seemed to be an easy adjustment and is a credit to the IQ she has on the court.
“Every team we play has a game plan for her, and she’s had to learn how to adjust to those game plans,” Douglas coach Cody Helenbolt said. “We talked to her when she was younger, telling her, ‘You can’t do things to let them take you out of your game. You’ve got to still play the way you know how to play.’ And now, as a senior, she’s used to playing through (those things).”
Gaining that attention from opposing teams will only continue to help her while she prepares to compete at the next level.
Since she was young, Fertig has always been a fan of the brown and gold. And now, having the opportunity to suit up in the colors is an opportunity of a lifetime.
“I’ll have the whole state on my side,” Fertig said. “I’ve grown up here, and I just love that I get to represent the state of Wyoming by playing the sport I love.”