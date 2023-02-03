CHEYENNE — In his weekly news conference Tuesday, associate head coach Ryan Larsen said he wanted to see the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team reestablish the “fear factor” the Arena-Auditorium had been known for in previous years.

On Thursday, the Cowgirls took a big step towards reestablishing that dominance. They dominated from the opening jump, and despite a slow third quarter, were able to knock off visiting San Jose State 68-54.


