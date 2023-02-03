CHEYENNE — In his weekly news conference Tuesday, associate head coach Ryan Larsen said he wanted to see the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team reestablish the “fear factor” the Arena-Auditorium had been known for in previous years.
On Thursday, the Cowgirls took a big step towards reestablishing that dominance. They dominated from the opening jump, and despite a slow third quarter, were able to knock off visiting San Jose State 68-54.
“I’m very happy with the way we played on both ends,” Larsen said. “I still don’t think was a real complete game. We have to put a full 40 minutes together, and we are still in search of that.”
The Cowgirls opened the game on a 7-0 run. That set the tone for the rest of the quarter, as both sides of the ball fired on all cylinders. The Cowgirls’ offense was very efficient from the field, converting on nine of their opening 15 buckets (60%). Allyson Fertig and Grace Ellis dominated the paint in the opening frame, helping the team score 14 of its 21 first-quarter points in the paint.
The defense did its part as well. UW held San Jose State to just 30% from the field (3-of-10) from the field and out-rebounded the Spartans 9-5. The Cowgirls also forced SJSU into eight turnovers in the opening frame.
“A big thing in practice we talked about was coming out strong, getting a lead and holding it,” Fertig said. “Being the aggressor and taking it to other teams, wherever we are.”
The Cowgirls started the second quarter the same way they ended the first. They continued to press the initiative and dominated down low once again to build a 27-17 lead.
“We executed the way we wanted to,” Larsen said. “That first quarter where we wanted to take it away from Allyson’s side and get them lost on the week side, we were able to throw some great passes to her.”
But midway through the second frame, they started to run into some trouble. SJSU forced the Cowgirls into five consecutive turnovers, leading to four-and-a-half minute scoring drought. It wasn’t until Fertig converted a three-point play with under a minute left that the Cowgirls scored again.
But while the offense struggled, the defense continued to shine. Even though UW only forced four turnovers in the quarter, it still held the Spartans to 3-of-10 shooting from the field. During UW’s long scoring drought, it surrendered just four points — all of which came from the free-throw line.
The Cowgirls came out of the break and built a 38-23 lead in the first three minutes. However, they let their foot of the gas and allowed the Spartans to claw their way back into the game. San Jose State outscored the Cowgirls 18-14 in the third quarter and after a last-second 3-pointer, the Spartans cut the Cowgirls’ lead to five heading into the final quarter.
UW experienced a similar third quarter in its previous game at Boise State. The Cowgirls built up a lead, but saw it slip away. Also similar to that game, the they took over in the fourth quarter to run away with the game.
In the fourth quarter, UW shot 8-of-10 from the field to score 24 fourth-quarter points. From the start of the quarter, everything seemed to click for the Cowgirls offensively. It started with six big points from Fertig and Tess Barnes, which allowed UW to build up a 15-point lead. More importantly, they turned the ball over just three times in the final quarter.
The defense showed back up as well, holding the Spartans to just 5-of-13 shooting from the field and forced four turnovers.
Fertig and Ellis led the way offensively for the Cowgirls throughout the game. The duo dominated the paint throughout the game, recording 17 and 19 points respectively. They also played stellar defense throughout and held the main post presence for the Spartans in Marisa Davis-Jones to just five points and one field goal.
“When they are fronting, it is easier to get position,” Fertig said. “For us to be strong in the paint and to make those finishes was a big key to the game.”
The Cowgirls will head back out on the road to face off against their biggest rival Colorado State on Saturday. With both teams winning today, the seeding implications for the game will be massive. Whichever team wins will likely hold the tiebreaker over the other until the two teams meet again to close out the year.
WYOMING 68, SAN JOSE ST. 54
Wyoming………… 21 9 14 24 — 68
San Jose State…… 11 10 18 14 — 54
San Jose State: Nichols 5-9 1-2 11, Nicholas 2-6 2-2 6, Holland 3-8 1-3 7, Davis-Jones 1-9 2-2 5, Ma 2-4 1-2 6, Richards 2-4 2-2 7, Kelemeni 0-0 0-0 0, Boni 0-0 0-0 0, Fluker 2-2 2-2 6. Totals: 19-46, 13-17 54.
Wyoming: Ellis 7-11 1-3 17, Pedersen 1-6 4-4 6, Olson 1-2 0-0 3, Fertig 9-12 1-2 19, Wilborn 0-0 0-0 0, Mellema 3-7 0-0 7, Barnes 3-4 0-0 8, Savic 2-4 1-2 5, Ustowska 0-4 0-3 0, Moyers 0-0 2-2 2, Salazar 0-0 1-2 1ee. Totals: 26-50 10-15 68.
3-pointers: UW 6-21 (Ellis 2-5, Barnes 2-3, Pedersen 0-4, Olson 1-2, Mellema 1-4, Ustowska 0-3); SJSU 3-11 (Davis-Jones 1-2, Singleton 1-3, Ma 1-2, Nicholas 0-3, Holland 0-1). Rebounds: UW 30 (Fertig 11), SJSU 23 (Davis-Jones 6). Assists: UW 17 (Mellema 4), SJSU 6 (Singleton 2). Turnovers: UW 16 (Pedersen 3, Ustowska 3), SJSU 18 (Holland 4). Steals: UW 7 (Olson 4), SJSU 4 (Nichols 1, Nicholas 1, Holland 1, Singleton 1). Blocked shots: UW 5 (Fertig 4), SJSU 0. Team fouls: UW 17, SJSU 22. Fouled out: SJSU Fluker