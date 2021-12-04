CHEYENNE – When the game seemed to be slipping away from the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team on Friday night, the Cowgirls found a way to give themselves a chance to win late.
A six-point run and a four-point play form sophomore Ola Ustowska with 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining put UW behind 49-44 against Gonzaga. But two turnovers and free throws from the Bulldogs helped them pull out the 54-47 victory. Gonzaga didn’t make a field goal for the final 5:04 of the game.
“I thought both teams played well, both teams hit big shots when they had to and both teams played outstanding defensively,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said in an interview with KFBC. “Both teams defended clean and I think everyone enjoyed it here.
“It was an outstanding effort and outside of a win, there’s not much else we could do.”
After Quinn Weidemann scored the first points of the game, Gonzaga went on an 8-0 run over the next 4:49. McKinley Bradshaw scored her lone basket of the game to make it 8-4, but the Cowgirls only saw one more shot drop for the rest of the opening quarter.
Ustowska brought a much-needed spark off the bench for UW. She connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to eventually give the Cowgirls a 17-16 lead in the second quarter, which forced a Gonzaga timeout. However, that was the last time the Cowgirls were ahead.
Gonzaga’s defense made the Cowgirls work through their offense and take tough shots. The Bulldogs didn’t let anything easy for Bradshaw, who finished with just two points and is the Cowgirls leading scorer. That defense forced the Cowgirls into four shot clock violations in the first half.
The start of the second half started slow for both teams with only eight total points through the first five minutes of the frame. However, with 4:48 to play, a triple from Quinn Weidemann started a 9-0 run and the Cowgirls saw themselves trailing just 35-31 and went into the fourth quarter down 37-31.
The visiting team kept themselves in the game in the final period and hit key shots down the stretch. But Gonzaga had a response for every shot by hitting big shots of its own, namely big 3’s.
UW trailed by only four three different times in the final quarter but could never get any closer as it fell to 3-4 on the season. Ustowska finished with 17 points, three assists and two steals. Freshman Allyson Fertig was the next leading scorer with eight points while pulling down seven rebounds. Bradshaw grabbed eight boards and added four steals and two assists. Alba Sanchez Ramos had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“(Ustowska) shot the ball extremely well,” Mattinson said. “But what she really did is she defended like she was at the end of last year. Her defensive effort was tremendous on really, really good guards. I thought their strength was their guard line and we did a really, really good job.”
North Dakota State visits Laramie for the Cowgirls’ next contest at 1 p.m. Dec. 12.
GONZAGA 54, WYOMING 47
Wyoming.……. 6 14 11 16 – 47
Gonzaga…..…. 14 11 12 17 – 54
Wyoming: Weidemann 3-8 0-0 7, Sanchez Ramos 3-8 0-0 7, Ellis 1-5 0-0 2, Bradshaw 1-6 0-0 2, Olson 0-1 0-0 0, Ustowska 6-9 1-1 17, Fertig 4-8 0-2 8, Mellema 1-1 2-4 4, Salazar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-46 3-7 47
Gonzaga: Kempton 6-9 1-3 13, Truong 3-10 4-4 11, O’Connor 3-4 2-2 9, Walker 2-4 2-2 7, Virjoghe 1-3 0-0 2, Ejim 5-11 0-0 10 Hollingsworth 1-3 0-0 2, Salenbien 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Little 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-50 9-11 54
3-pointers: UW 6-18 (Ustowska 4-6, Weidemann 1-3, Sanchez Ramos 1-4, Ellis 0-2, Bradshaw 0-3); GU 3-9 (O’Connor 1-1, Walker 1-1, Truong 1-4, Hollingsworth 0-1, Salenbien 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds: UW 31 (Bradshaw 8, Fertig 7); GU 29 (Kempton 6). Assists: UW 10 (Sanchez Ramos 3, Ustowska 3); GU 12 (Truong 5). Turnovers: UW 20 (Mellema 7); GU 16 (Truong 6). Blocks: UW 2 (Bradshaw 2); GU 6 (Kempton 4). Steals: UW 10 (Bradshaw 4); GU 9 (Four with 2). Team fouls: UW 13; GU 9. Fouled out: none
Attendance: 3,171