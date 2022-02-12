CHEYENNE – For the three homegrown athletes on the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team, donning Wyoming jerseys might mean a little more to them than it does to the typical player.
With all three being starters, there’s an extra sense of excitement from the Cowgirls faithful when McKinley Bradshaw, Allyson Fertig and Tommi Olson are announced in the starting lineup.
And although the combined population for their three hometowns totals just 7,668, they’ve proven there’s certainly no lack of talent rooted in those small communities.
“Over the years, we’ve been able to have Wyoming kids evolve at a very, very high level in our program, and we’ve been able to be successful with them,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “And I know that puts a huge amount of pressure on those young women, because when they walk out, they’re representing the whole state.
“It gives young kids a chance to look and go ‘I can be McKinley, I can be Allyson, I can be Tommi.’”
Bradshaw, who hails from Lyman, in the southwest corner of the state, knows she has a whole community on her shoulders each time she takes the court. There is that pressure Mattinson referred to, but with it comes a rewarding feeling that’s built around support.
“The community that I grew up in was very supportive throughout all of my athletics, and I still have that same support at college, which is really cool,” the junior said. “I constantly receive messages from people that have watched me grow up saying how much they enjoy watching me play.”
Then, there are the fans who haven’t always been there, but want to provide that same support. Aside from the opportunity to drive just a few hours to go back home, it’s one of the top perks of playing at the only four-year university in your home state, Fertig said.
“The best part, besides being able to drive home whenever I want, is random people come up and act like they’ve known me for forever,” said Fertig, who is from Glendo. “For example, after one of our games, an older guy came up to me and handed my mom and I newspaper clippings that he’s been saving about me. It’s just unique … me being from Wyoming and being able to play for Wyoming, it’s like a different type of commitment, and after my four years, I’m still going to have connections with Wyoming.”
The connections are everywhere.
Bradshaw’s younger sisters currently play for Lyman, which means McKinley attends those games when she can. No matter who they’re playing against, opposing fans make sure to let Bradshaw know that they’re keeping tabs on her and the Cowgirls.
Fans who were more than likely once rooting against her are now rooting for her.
“When I go and support my sisters, there are other people that come over from so many small towns and say, ‘We love watching you play,’” Bradshaw said. “It’s a memorable experience, and it’s a great honor is really what it is. It’s something that I’ll take with me for the rest of my life.”
During their high school years, Bradshaw and Fertig had the opportunity to compete against one another at the Class 3A level, with Fertig playing for Douglas.
The small classifications in Wyoming means a ton of familiarity between programs. For Fertig and Douglas, that meant they were familiar with Bradshaw’s game. It also meant that she set a standard that others wanted to meet.
“When I was a freshman and a sophomore, my coach would always talk about (McKinley) and how good she was,” Fertig said. “She was kind of like a player you looked up to in Wyoming because she’s a couple years older than me, and she was so good … it goes from we were competing against each other for a state title to now we’re competing with each other.”
There’s been a long list of players from Wyoming that have found success in the Cowgirls program – Megan McGuffey, Kayla Woodward, Hillary Carlson, Aubrey Vandiver, Jaye Johnson, Kristen Scheffler, Hailey Ligocki and Fallon Lewis are just a few over the past two decades. Being a native and seeing that success first-hand – not just the success the players have, but that the team has – can make recruiting a little easier.
It’s been one of the highlights of Mattinson’s 19 years with the program.
“When we have a need, and there’s somebody that can fill it, we will recruit Wyoming kids to try to get that done,” the coach said. “Two of the things I’m most proud of during my time here is that we’ve graduated everybody and got great grades, and we’ve been able to use in-state kids to be successful.”
Olson took a different route than Bradshaw and Fertig and paved her own way to success in the program. Once a walk-on, the Worland product was awarded a scholarship, and when an injury thrust her into the starting lineup midway through her sophomore campaign, she didn’t let the opportunity go to waste, turning into a three-year starter.
Now in her senior year, Olson has been a witness and an example of the success a Wyoming kid can have playing at the Arena-Auditorium. Her hard work and never-taking-a-play off mentality has helped her get to where she’s at. It’s the same type of mentality that Olson has seen from Bradshaw and Fertig.
“The one thing that I can always count on them doing is giving 100% each game. No matter what the play is, what type of game it is, they’re going to give it their all, and they’re going to sacrifice their body,” Olson said. “And I think that comes from how they’re raised being from Wyoming, and I think from that standpoint, I know what to expect from them.”
Those characteristics are invaluable in a program that’s also led by a coach who’s also from the Cowboy State. Mattinson hails from Rock Springs, where he spent time as a coach at Rock Springs High and Western Wyoming Community College.
It adds another unique aspect to the Wyoming ties within the team, Olson said, which is something she won’t take for granted.
“It’s a definitely a dream come true, and I’m thankful that I was able to wear Wyoming and represent not just our basketball program, but the university and the state for the past four years,” Olson said. “That’s something that’s really special, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”