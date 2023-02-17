CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team faced off against New Mexico on Thursday night, in a tightly contested affair. The game featured 14 ties and 22 lead changes throughout the course of the game.
Unfortunately for the Cowgirls, a stretch of five-and-a-half minutes late in the fourth quarter without a basket sunk them in a 71-62 loss to the New Mexico.
UW started strong out of the gate. It made five of its first seven shots of the game to take an early 11-6 lead.
Allyson Fertig, as she has done the previous two games, dominated the paint early on. The sophomore scored six of the Cowgirls first 11 points, all of which came from the paint. She also shot a perfect 3-for-3 in the opening frame.
But when Fertig exited the game just past the midway mark, New Mexico started taking over. Over the final four minutes, the Lobos outscored UW 9-2 to take a 15-13 lead out of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw both teams battling to try to take momentum. It became a battle for position, with both teams trading buckets at virtually every turn. The lead changed six times in the second quarter as well, but New Mexico managed to take a slim 27-26 lead into the break.
The main difference, particularly in the second quarter, was at the free-throw line. During the second quarter, New Mexico made just three of its 10 shots from the field, but shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the line. The Cowgirls, meanwhile, went to the line just once and shot 5-for-16 from the field.
The same themes continued over into the third quarter. Both UW and New Mexico continued to answer each other at every turn. Anytime one would make a big shot, the other would answer right back on the next possession. UW managed to grab a three-point 47-44 lead with just under 90 seconds left in the third, but a late 3-pointer by Paula Reus tied the game at 47 heading into the final frame.
The Lobos started off the final quarter with back-to-back layups by Aniyah Augmon to take a 51-47 lead — their largest lead of the game to that point. UW once again countered to regain the lead, and the teams continued to battle late into the game.
But after taking the lead, UW went ice cold from the field. The Cowgirls missed on their next six shots, which allowed New Mexico to start to build up its lead.
With two minutes and 51 seconds left, New Mexico extended its lead to seven points on a layup from Amaya Brown. That proved to be enough of a cushion, and New Mexico potted 22 points in the final quarter to help seal the win.
Free throws and foul trouble were the main story for UW. The Cowgirls got to the line just eight times during the game. New Mexico, meanwhile, converted 26 of its 30 free throw attempts. Malene Pedersen — who scored 19 points in the team’s last match up with the Lobos — got into early foul trouble and fouled out late in the second half.
Fertig led all scorers in the game with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting. The star sophomore also hauled down nine rebounds and had three blocks. Quinn Weidemann finished in double digits as well, scoring 13 points on the night.
NEW MEXICO 71, WYOMING 62
Wyoming........................ 13 13 21 15 — 62
New Mexico.................... 15 12 20 24 — 71
Wyoming: Mellema 2-5, 2-2 6, Ellis 2-9, 0-0 4, Weidemann 5-12 3-4 13, Olson 2-3 0-0 6, Fertig 11-15 2-2 24, Barnes 1-4 0-0 2, Pedersen 3-9 1-4 7, Savic 0-0 0-0 0, Ustowska 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-55 7-8 62.
New Mexico: Brown 3-6 6-8 12, LaTa. Duff 0-2 8-8 8, LaTo. Duff 6-8 7-8 20, McGruder 3-7 2-2 8, Reus 3-6 0-0 13, Augmon 4-6 3-4 8, Cumber 1-8 0-0 2. Totals: 21-43 26-30 71.
3-pointers: New Mexico 3-6 (LaTo. Duff 0-1, LaTa. Duff 1-1, Reus 2-2, Cumber 0-2); UW 3-18 (Ellis 0-2, Pedersen 1-4, Weidemann 0-5, Olson 2-3, Mellema 0-2, Barnes 0-1, Ustowska 0-1). Rebounds: UW 27 (Fertig 9), New Mexico 29 (Cumber 9). Assists: UW 15 (Olson 5), New Mexico 8 (LaTo. Duff 3); Turnovers: New Mexico 18 (LaTo. Duff 5), UW 16 (Fertig 3, Savic 3); Blocks: New Mexico 2 (LaTa. Duff 1, McGruder 1); UW 4 (Fertig 3). Steals: UW 5 (Olson 2, Savic 2), New Mexico 3 (LaTo. Duff 1, McGruder 1, Augmon 1). Team fouls: New Mexico 14, UW 25. Fouled out: UW 1 (Pedersen).
Attendance: 4,668.