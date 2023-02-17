CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team faced off against New Mexico on Thursday night, in a tightly contested affair. The game featured 14 ties and 22 lead changes throughout the course of the game.

Unfortunately for the Cowgirls, a stretch of five-and-a-half minutes late in the fourth quarter without a basket sunk them in a 71-62 loss to the New Mexico.


